ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gene Simmons rips anti-vaxxers: ‘If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1DGf_0cwkC5Yn00

( The Hill ) – Gene Simmons is blasting COVID-19 deniers and unvaccinated Americans, calling them the “enemy.” “I don’t care about your political beliefs,” the “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer said while discussing canceling tour dates earlier this year when he and fellow bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive with so-called breakthrough cases of the coronavirus after being vaccinated and guitar tech for the group reportedly died.

“If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” the KISS frontman said Wednesday in an interview on “TalkShopLive.”

Tracking coronavirus cases by county

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” Simmons, 72, said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light — actually the government has the right to tell you to stop.”.

“If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights — that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.”

“I don’t want to catch your disease,” Simmons added. “I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.”

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Simmons shredded both Democrats and Republicans as “evil” for spreading what he described as “all kinds of nonsense.”

“I don’t like either one of them. Politics are the enemy. Humanism and humanity are what we should all be concerned about. Love thy neighbor as thyself,” Simmons said.

“For God’s sakes, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth,” he said. “Yawning is not a life-threatening event. You having COVID might be a life-threatening event, and I don’t want to catch it.”

Citing the worldwide death toll of more than 5 million people due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data, Simmons likened coronavirus deniers to “Flat Earth Society people.”

“No b****, they died because they got COVID.”

In seemingly a reference to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who made misleading comments about his vaccination status, Simmons said, “I don’t care if you play football or not — stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 37

Good Ole Mrs Wilson
5d ago

Hey Gene, KMA. Your opinion means less than nothing to me! As with all “celebrities” you have an over inflated opinion of yours! I don’t take medical advice from a musician, and I use that term lightly.

Reply
28
Shaun Lotus
5d ago

yet vaxxed people have been shown to carry any where from 4 to 10 times the viral load of an unvaccinated person and are often asymptomatic carriers... who are not required to disprove infection like every one else... everywhere else.

Reply
19
BlackDog
4d ago

This coming from a washed up old man who still plays make up the only people that you can relate to are the trannies who play make up too

Reply
11
Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Is Puzzled By GENE SIMMONS's Anti-Vaxxer Comments: 'I'm Gonna Call Him And Try To Fix Him'

Legendary rocker Ted Nugent has criticized Gene Simmons for calling unvaccinated people the "enemy." In an appearance on Talkshoplive's Rock 'N' Roll channel last week, the KISS bassist and vocalist said that many people were turned away from the band's recently completed Kiss Kruise because they were not vaccinated. All guests on the cruise, which was on a Norwegian Cruise Line boat, were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Ted Nugent Vows to “Fix” Pro-Vaxxer Gene Simmons

Real American Hero Ted Nugent has vowed to “fix” his “brother” and “great man” Gene Simmons, who recently called those not willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 the “enemy.”. Speaking with The Rock n Roll Channel on talkshoplive last week, Simmons said:. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated,...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALEX JONES Blasts GENE SIMMONS Over Anti-Vaxxer Comments: 'Are You Stupid Or Are You Consciously Evil?'

Consiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has blasted Gene Simmons for calling unvaccinated people the "enemy." In an appearance on Talkshoplive's Rock 'N' Roll channel last week, the KISS bassist and vocalist said that many people were turned away from the band's recently completed Kiss Kruise because they were not vaccinated. All guests on the cruise, which was on a Norwegian Cruise Line boat, were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Sacramento Bee

‘You are an enemy.’ Gene Simmons of KISS slams ‘evil people’ who refuse COVID vaccine

Gene Simmons did not hold back in his disdain for people unvaccinated against COVID-19, calling them an “enemy.”. The bassist and co-lead singer for the legendary group KISS recently returned from the band’s cruise vacation, but said in an appearance on Talkshoplive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll channel that many people were turned away because they were not vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Gene Simmons Calls Anti-Vaxxers “Evil” and “Delusional”

While Eric Clapton continues to baffle his friends and fans with his anti-vax views, another famous musician has spoken out in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine and gone so far as to call anyone who is willfully remaining unvaccinated “evil” and delusional.”. KISS frontman Gene Simmons wasn’t shy about making...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Among Us#Rips#Packers#Football#Americans#Kiss#Covid#Capital Region Simmons#Democrats#Republicans
Decider

Sunny Hostin Claps Back at Jedediah Bila After Vaccine Argument on ‘The View’: “You Are An Anti-Vaxxer”

Over the course of Season 25, The View host Sunny Hostin has made it clear that she’s not willing to let misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine spread on the show. So when former host Jedediah Bila joined virtually to share her opinions about why the vaccine is ineffective, not only did Hostin shut her down on air — she also shared a whole follow-up clapping back at her former coworker. Taking to Instagram after the argument unfurled on Tuesday’s (Nov. 16) taping, Hostin laid out the science and reasoning behind the vaccine, aiming right at Bila’s arguments.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

Coronavirus cases are going down but still, every day over 75,000 people are getting infected. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy