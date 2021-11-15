ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FAA proposes $225K in fines against unruly passengers, says one ‘snatched cookies’ during in-flight meltdown

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frScm_0cwkC2uc00

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed $225,287 in new fines for an additional 10 airline passengers accused of engaging in unruly or violent behavior on recent flights. This includes one passenger who “snatched” a package of cookies from a nearby traveler during a fist-throwing fit. The new cases, announced Wednesday, further highlight the increased rate of in-flight incidents reported to the FAA since Jan. 1, 2021.

Among the cases described on Wednesday, the FAA levied a fine of $32,000 to a single Horizon Air passenger who refused to follow instructions on a flight from Austin, Texas, to San Francisco, and then “punched and screamed at her husband and son, repeatedly” before throwing trash at a crew member. The FAA noted that she also “snatched cookies from a nearby passenger” during the incident.

What happens if I refuse to wear a mask on a flight?

Other egregious examples of bad behavior described by the FAA concerned passengers yelling profanities, using obscene gestures, making threats to the flight crew, refusing to abide by mask mandates, and physically assaulting or hurting flight attendants. In one particular case, a flight attendant needed medical attention after being punched on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Chicago.

Fines for each passenger ranged from $9,000 to $32,000. The FAA currently has the authority to propose civil penalties of up to $37,000 for each violation.

The FAA has so far proposed collective fines of over $1.3 million since enacting its zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers in January. At the time, the FAA had noted a “disturbing increase” in disruptive behavior, specifically noting a “proliferation” of such conduct “following the January 6, 2021 violence at the U.S. Capitol,” according to an order signed by Dickson.

COVID’s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

In total, the FAA has received 5,114 reports of unruly behavior on flights in 2021 alone, including 3,710 described as “mask-related.” The agency has taken civil enforcement action — aka, levying fines — against 239. In addition to fines, the FAA has also referred 37 of its “most serious” cases to the FBI for review.

“Let this serve both as a warning and a deterrent: If you disrupt a flight, you risk not just fines from the FAA but federal criminal prosecution as well,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a joint statement issued by the FAA and FBI last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

This Is What You Need to Do if There’s an Unruly Passenger on Your Flight

It’s getting ugly up there. In May, a flight attendant was punched by a passenger and she wound up with a bruise, chipped teeth, and a cut under her eye. In August, a man groped two flight attendants and he was duct-taped to his seat. In October, a flight was diverted because a man walked to the galley and punched a flight attendant twice in the face. Google “unruly passengers” and you’ll see case after case of passengers being rude, abusive, and violent on flights. Air rage is becoming increasingly common on flights and it’s worrisome as holiday travel approaches.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biggest unruly passenger penalty involves woman who stole cookies and attacked her own family

An American air regulator is seeking to impose a hefty fine on an "unruly" passenger who refused to fasten her seat belt, stole another passenger’s cookies and attacked her family members.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a $32,000 fine on a woman onboard a flight from Austin to San Francisco in May for refusing to fasten her seat belt. The screaming Horizon Air passenger allegedly also punched her son and husband.When crew members attempted to intervene, she threw trash at them and snatched cookies from another passenger, the agency said. This was one of the ten cases of assault...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
travelmole.com

Ten more airline passengers hit with hefty FAA fines

The FAA has hit another 10 airline passengers with big fines totaling more than $220,000. It’s the second biggest announcement of fines for multiple passengers since the FAA crackdown. They were imposed for various anti-social behavior including verbal abuse, spitting, physical threats and fighting. Federal officials have now proposed nearly...
FAA
Beaumont Enterprise

Cookie snatcher puts Texas on FAA's "unruly behavior" roundup

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration released a roundup of fines levied against "passengers for alleged assault-related unruly behavior" totaling more than $225,000 and a pair of Texas flights made this list. Since the start of 2021, the FAA said it has received over 100 reports involving passenger disturbances and...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Flight Attendants#San Francisco#Nexstar#Horizon Air#Southwest Airlines#Covid
TravelPulse

FAA Fines 10 Unruly Passengers $225K for Alleged Assault

The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately evolved alongside another, unforeseen outbreak: a raging tide of unruly airline passengers who have shamelessly let fly everything from expletives to actual punches. Much of the belligerence has stemmed from a refusal by some to comply with the federal mask mandate, as mask-wearing took on political connotations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Flint Journal

Unruly passenger on outbound Detroit flight facing $24K fine from FAA

An uncooperative passenger who was on a flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Salt Lake City last year is facing a fine of $24,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration. The passenger -- who was not identified by the FAA -- is accused of refusing instructions to wear her mask during the flight, while also threatening crewmembers, cursing at crewmembers and eventually shoving a crewmember. The flight took place on Dec. 27, 2020 according to a press release from the FAA.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
WSAV News 3

Unruly airline passenger incidents way up, FAA says settle down or face fines and prosecution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you plan on flying over the holidays, the Federal Aviation Administration has a message, i.e. that disruptive passenger incidents have skyrocketed in 2021. The FAA says these incidents are a danger to all passengers on board. “The unacceptable disruptive behavior that we’re seeing is a serious safety threat to flights,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cbslocal.com

FAA Proposes $23,000 Fine For Passenger On American Airlines Flight From Dallas To Aspen For Verbally Abusing Fight Attendants

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $225,000 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers. One of those passengers was on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Texas to Aspen. The fines proposed by the FAA are for travelers with alleged unruly behavior involving physical assault. The...
ASPEN, CO
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy