Nets End Thunder Winning Streak at Four

The Brooklyn Nets got big games from former Thunder star Kevin Durant and Patty Mills and ended OKC’s four-game winning streak with a 120-96 win in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Durant scored 33 points and was 13-for-14 from the free throw line and Mills had 29 points and made a career high nine three-pointers.

The Nets led by 13 at halftime and by 16 after three quarters, before the Thunder cut the deficit to 10 at 101-91 midway through the fourth quartr.

From that point, the Nets outscored OKC 19-5 to win easily and finish with their largest lead of the game.

Brooklyn shot 50 percent from the field, made 18 three-pointers and was 20-for-21 at the free throw line.

The Thunder shot just 40 percent from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points and Luguentz Dort had 20 points.

Ty Jerome was the only other Thunder player in double figures with 11 points.

Former Thunder guard James Harden had 16 points for the Nets and OKC native and former Sooner Blake Griffin added 6 for Brooklyn.

The Thunder fall to 5-7 on the season.

OKC continues their four-game homestand Monday night when they host Miami at 7:00 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.