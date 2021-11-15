ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

E-cigarettes increase stroke risk at earlier ages than conventional cigarettes

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm5HV_0cwkBycM00

DALLAS, Texas ( StudyFinds.org ) — Experts warn that vaping can cause strokes at a younger age than smoking cigarettes. According to scientists, adults who use e-cigarettes run the risk of suffering a stroke 11 years earlier than tobacco smokers.

It is common knowledge that by smoking cigarettes, users put themselves at risk of having a stroke or a heart attack. Now, researchers with the American Heart Association say those who vape have a 15% higher risk of having a stroke at a younger age in comparison to those who smoke regular tobacco products.

According to the new study, smoking claims nearly 480,000 lives prematurely every year in the United States. Despite the growing popularity of nicotine-filled e-cigarettes, there are only a few reports on their safety, risks, and how successful they are at helping people to quit smoking .

Palm oil used in chocolate spreads, cooking oil may fuel cancer spread

E-cig users may have a stroke in their 40s

To learn more about how e-cigarettes impact the blood flow of the brain, researchers examined a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2015 to 2018 to identify smokers who had a history of strokes. Among the 79,825 adults, 7,756 used vapes , 48,625 used traditional cigarettes, and 23,444 used both. The team found that although strokes were more prevalent among traditional cigarette smokers, e-cigarette smokers had a higher chance of suffering a stroke at a younger age. The study finds e-cigarette users were just 48 years old at the time of their first stroke. The average age for a traditional smoker suffering a stroke came in at 59 years old.

“The public needs to know that the safety of e-cigarettes has not been proven and [they] should not be considered as an alternative to traditional smoking, especially among people with existing risk factors such as a history of heart attack, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol,” says Dr. Urvish Patel, Mount Sinai’s chief education officer in the department of public health and neurology, in a media release .

Many people are aware that nicotine is a chemical in vaping products as well as in conventional cigarettes, however, there are lots of other chemicals included that can directly affect the lining of the blood vessels. These can cause damage to the blood vessels that results in atherosclerosis, but they can also cause injury that weakens the strength of the blood vessels, predisposes to clot formation, and can damage the blood vessels over time so that individuals are at risk for both the ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke,” adds Dr. Karen Furie, the chair of the department of neurology at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

People who decorate for Christmas early are happier, study finds

No safe alternative to smoking?

“It’s quite possible that exposure at a younger age may cause irreversible damage to blood vessels throughout the body and particularly in the brain. I think it’s important that young people understand that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative and that the best way to preserve brain health and prevent stroke is to avoid all cigarettes and nicotine products,” Dr. Furie continues.

“These findings have clear implications for physicians, health care policymakers, and tobacco product regulatory authorities who are advocating for new regulations on e-cigarette access, sales, and marketing,” says Dr. Neel Patel, the study’s other co-lead author.

“People need to be warned that e-cigarettes should not be promoted as an alternative option to smoking traditional, combustible cigarettes ,” says Dr. Patel.

The researchers found access to the data on the type or severity of the participants’ strokes limited the results of the study. The team also says that more research is necessary to better understand why e-cigarette may be more harmful to younger age groups when it comes to stroke risk.

Researchers are presenting their findings at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

E-cigarette smokers have higher risk of stroke at younger ages, study finds

New research released by the American Heart Association has shown that using electronic cigarettes is associated with a 15% higher risk of having a stroke at a younger age. While tobacco smoking is known as a major risk factor for stroke, this study suggests that adults who use e-cigarettes have an even greater chance of having one at a younger age than those who use traditional cigarettes.
HEALTH
heart.org

Vegetable fat may decrease stroke risk, while animal fat increases it

In a 27-year study of more than 117,000 health care professionals, researchers suggest the type of fat eaten may be more important than the amount when it comes to cardiovascular health. Study participants who ate higher amounts of non-dairy animal fat had a 16% increased risk of stroke compared to...
HEALTH
Daily Herald

Study: COVID increases risk of stroke

Most people think of COVID-19 as a virus that attacks the lungs, causing difficulty breathing, coughing and the loss of taste or smell, but more and more healthcare workers are reporting another organ the virus is affecting — the brain. Researchers who have studied the impact on the brain reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Desiring God

On Cigarettes, Vaping, and Nicotine

Good Monday morning everyone, and welcome back to the podcast. Pastor John, we have over fifty questions piling up and waiting patiently for us in the inbox, all on cigarette smoking, vaping, and nicotine addiction — topics not addressed on APJ to this point. Our questions include things like, Is cigarette smoking a sin? Is smoking a “deliberate” sin, a willful sin, like what we read about in Hebrews 10:26? Is it sinful for someone to smoke indoors, thereby endangering the health of non-smokers inside a home? And of course, we have several emails from parents watching their teens get addicted to nicotine by vapes. Should they be concerned? There’s a lot to cover. In our first venture into these intertwined themes, what thoughts come to your mind?
FDA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brown Daily Herald

Study challenges concern of e-cigarette use in high school students

Though e-cigarettes were first introduced into the market as a safer alternative to smoking, their popularity among youth has raised concerns of increased rates of smoking. But, a study published in October pushes back against this worry. Researchers found that high school seniors who currently smoke e-cigarettes would likely have smoked traditional cigarettes.
EDUCATION
flaglerlive.com

These Foods You Love Are as Addictive and Worse Than Cigarettes and Booze Combined

Every year millions of Americans try to cut down on ultra-processed foods – industrial formulations that are typically high in added fat, refined carbohydrates or both. Think cookies, cakes, potato chips and pizza. For many, the desire to change what they eat is triggered by concerns about potentially life-threatening health...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Tobacco Smoking#Quit Smoking#E Cigarettes#Vapes
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
arizonadailyindependent.com

For Smokers, A New Tax On Nicotine is Raising The Price On Quitting

Inflation. Unemployment. Supply-Chain Disruptions. Debt Ceilings. Pandemics. And that just describes the last few months. Economic anxiety is gripping every American; the last thing we need is our leaders in Washington finding ways to make life even more expensive. President Biden campaigned on not raising taxes on Americans making less...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy