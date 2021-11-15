ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Ahead of closing arguments, did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?

By Associated Press, Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cmjs_0cwkBwqu00

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse testifying about the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he spoke about the first shooting — was among the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial.

It might also have been the most effective part of the three-day defense case, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense for killing two men and injuring one.

Prosecutors say the primary cause of the violence was Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha with a rifle in a city wracked by protests after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is charged with multiple counts including intentional and reckless homicide, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. He and the men he shot are white.

Here is a look at how the presentation went for the defense, which rested its case Thursday:

HOW DID RITTENHOUSE’S TESTIMONY GO?

The defense’s most consequential decision was to put Rittenhouse on the stand to let him tell jurors what was going through his mind when he opened fire.

Andrew Branca, a Colorado lawyer who wrote the book “The Law of Self Defense: Principles,” said on his blog about the trial that the decision was “a high-stakes bet by the defense, and one that always has risk of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Defendants claiming self-defense don’t have to testify. But there’s pressure on them to do so since what they were thinking when they used lethal force is so central to determining guilt.

The risk was Rittenhouse would get tripped up, rattled or provoked by aggressive questioning from prosecutors and that he would blurt out something that hurt his case. But for most of his some six hours testifying, he was calm, answering questions politely and succinctly . He didn’t wilt or lash back.

Lead prosecutor Thomas Binger pressed Rittenhouse, asking him if it was true that he intended to kill all three men. “I didn’t intend to kill them,” Rittenhouse responded. “I intended to stop the people who were attacking me.”

His display of apparent emotion just minutes into his testimony, leading the judge to call a brief recess, may have helped his cause with jurors, some legal experts said.

“There is public debate as to the sincerity of Rittenhouse’s tears,” said Louis J. Shapiro, a Los Angeles lawyer. “If the jury accepts them as genuine, then it will bode well for Rittenhouse.”

Branca, who told The Associated Press previously he thought Rittenhouse should be acquitted, said Rittenhouse’s testimony went well for the defense.

WHAT ELSE STOOD OUT ABOUT THE DEFENSE CASE?

The defense achieved a lot before even starting their presentation to jurors. Some witnesses for the state clearly helped the defense.

A stark example was when one of the prosecution’s earliest witnesses, videographer Richie McGinniss, described the first man Rittenhouse killed , Joseph Rosenbaum charging Rittenhouse, screaming “F— you!” and lunging for Rittenhouse’s rifle.

It was also prosecutors who entered the extensive video evidence that backed the defense view that Rittenhouse was being chased when he shot Rosenbaum and, moments later, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Their video showed Grosskreutz with a gun in his hand as he approached Rittenhouse.

Joe Lopez, a Chicago-based defense attorney, said he didn’t see calling such witnesses as a mistake by prosecutors. He said prosecutors often want to be the ones entering evidence that is unavoidably favorable to the defense rather than leaving it for the defense to do.

WHAT ELSE DID THE DEFENSE ACCOMPLISH?

Since so many key issues were broached and thrashed out in cross-examination during the state’s weeklong case, the defense had less to do.

Besides putting Rittenhouse on the stand for much of Wednesday, the defense also called a series of witnesses in an effort to show he displayed no aggression or ill-intent on the night, and helped to clean graffiti that day and put out fires at night.

With prosecutors trying to focus jurors on the totality of what Rittenhouse did, starting with his decision to come to Kenosha with a gun, the defense tried to steer them toward a micro view, with one defense expert zeroing in Thursday on the 2 minutes, 55 seconds from when Rosenbaum started chasing Rittenhouse.

“Self-defense is the debate that the defense wants the jury having in the jury room,” Shapiro said. “Not the question of why didn’t Rittenhouse mind his own business” and stay away from the protest.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Hundreds gather in Loop to protest verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

CHICAGO — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon to protest the verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. One day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty, emotions remain high among many protesters. “I’m still very, very disappointed. Just a travesty of justice. The illegal gun possession, the Kenosha police basically deputizing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus. The members of the panel will return on Friday morning to […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell forward toward the defense table and then hugged one of his attorneys as he heard a court […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WGN News

Supporters and opposition voice opinions after verdict — then leave

KENOSHA, Wisc. — There was an eruption of emotion after the verdict came down in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Friday.  As the not guilty verdict was announced inside the courtroom emotions rang high and varied outside. There were those who support Rittenhouse and say they’re satisfied with the verdict.  Some even called him a hero. […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Legal analysis of the Rittenhouse trial following the verdict

CHICAGO — Moments after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts, WGN News Now spoke with attorney Sam Adam Jr. for an analysis of the trial and the verdict. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday. He took the stand during the trial pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes took the witness stand late Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The former entrepreneur will attempt to refute the U.S. government’s allegations that she bamboozled investors and patients into believing that her startup, Theranos, would reshape health care. The decision to have Holmes […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

Small group protests Rittenhouse verdict on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was not just in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings  Just outside Millennium Park in Chicago, protesters shut down the Michigan Avenue and Madison Street intersection Friday night. A couple dozen people formed a circle. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Lawyer#Murder#Ap#Rittenhouse S
WGN News

Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling against Officer Eric DeValkenaere in […]
MISSOURI STATE
WGN News

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial. Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn. Williams, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Rittenhouse protest in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. The protest of about 200 people was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

FBI investigating old NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office. “On […]
DETROIT, IL
WGN News

Shooter testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Travis McMichael was among only seven total defense witnesses called to the witness stand before attorneys for all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGN TV

Arbery’s shooter admits he was not under any threat

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that the 25-year-old Black man’s demeanor struck as him as suspicious when he pulled up beside him in his pickup truck to ask him what he was doing in a coastal Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael said neighbors...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGN News

‘We’re very happy with the verdict:’ Rittenhouse attorney speaks out after acquittal

RACINE, Wisc. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. After the verdict was announced – the prosecution and defense offered their response.  Just Thursday night attorney Mark Richards the defense attorney for Rittenhouse, was predicting a hung jury and said he felt they were split evenly as […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN TV

12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.
PARIS, IL
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy