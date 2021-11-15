ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Caught on camera: California woman gives birth on front lawn

By Amanda Hari, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrPK3_0cwkBvyB00

VACAVILLE, Calif. ( KRON ) – A California family said they couldn’t wait for their son to be born – and apparently he couldn’t wait either.

Thomas Johnson was born one week early on the family’s front lawn in Vacaville.

Contractions started slow, said mother Emily Johnson. When they were about five minutes apart, she and her husband Michael prepared to go to the hospital. But then the contractions started coming faster.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

“I was like, ‘Oh god, I don’t know if we’re going to make it,'” said Johnson, who wasn’t due for another week. “No one was expecting him to be born that day, definitely I wasn’t.”

She told KRON she tried to get into the car but knew she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.

“I totally did not want to have a baby on the lawn,” she said.

But of course, that’s exactly what happened. Twelve minutes after she decided she wasn’t going to be able to get in the car, Johnson delivered the baby in front of the house, just as the paramedics pulled up. The delivery was recorded by the family’s doorbell camera.

Firefighters deliver baby on busy Columbus freeway

“Dad got to cut the umbilical cord with a scalpel in the front yard,” she said.

Mom and baby were taken to the hospital after the delivery and are healthy. Their older son was in his car seat watching as his mom delivered baby Thomas on the lawn.

The Johnsons say they do want to have another baby someday, and they plan to go to the hospital extra early for that one.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Doorbell camera captures front yard birth

A couple who was forced to change their birth plans last minute, welcomed a baby boy right in front of their house. Like most expectant couples, these California parents had a birth plan, but when the time came, that plan went right out the door and into the front yard!
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

A Pregnant Vacaville Woman Hoped To Deliver Her Baby At The Hospital; She Only Made It To The Front Lawn

VACAVILLE (CNN) – A pregnant Vacaville woman turned her front lawn into a delivery room, and the proof is on her Ring doorbell camera. Last Thursday, a week before her due date, Emily Johnson, 31, began having contractions every 10 minutes. “They were pretty low and slow they weren’t anything to be worried about,” Michael Johnson, Emily’s husband, told CNN on Monday. “It was early labor, we’ve been through it before,” he added, as this is the couple’s second child. The Johnsons live only five minutes from the hospital in Vacaville, southwest of Sacramento, so they figured they had plenty of time. But that...
VACAVILLE, CA
WTOK-TV

Home break-in caught on camera

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Surveillance images show two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive. The disturbing video has made the rounds on social media. The men could also be seen walking around Davidson’s backyard in the video. “When you get a call at work, and someone...
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrz.com

Police arrest woman caught on camera pouring flammable liquid on church

BATON ROUGE - Security video shows a woman dousing the doors of the Oasis Christ Church youth building with a suspicious liquid around 3 a.m. Wednesday. "Whatever you can imagine gasoline smelling like," said church administrator Shalonda Golden. "It was a strong smell of that. Even hours after she was gone we could still smell it through the building."
BATON ROUGE, LA
International Business Times

NYC Woman Assaulted By Mugger For $50, Attack Caught On Camera [Video]

A mugger was caught on camera repeatedly punching a woman in the face and then dragging her out from an elevator by her feet inside a New York City subway stop. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Nov 1. inside the subway station at 125 Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem. Surveillance footage of the incident released by police on Wednesday showed the attacker approaching the 36-year-old woman inside the elevator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Thanksgiving#The Lawn
KMPH.com

Man and woman caught on camera at commercial burglaries in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released photos of a man and woman caught on camera at two separate commercial burglaries. The burglaries happened in the area of Cleveland and Schnoor Avenues, west of Hwy 99 in Madera. If you know who they are or have any information,...
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s...
DENVER, CO
myrgv.com

Abducted San Antonio teen found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza reported Friday afternoon that a 13-year-old San Antonio girl named in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio has been found on Boca Chica Beach. Garza posted Friday on his Facebook page: “Child was located by CCSO Deputy in the Boca Chica Beach area. CID on the scene. Brownsville PD assisting with the location of suspect. Investigation ongoing.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy