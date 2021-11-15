ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by passenger, police say

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWlzM_0cwkBrRH00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Southwest Airlines employee was assaulted and hospitalized after being punched in the head by an unruly female passenger on a flight, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred during the boarding process for Southwest Flight 4976 from Dallas Love Field airport to New York’s La Guardia airport on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson boarded the flight at 12:40 p.m. and got into an argument with one of the operation agents after being asked to exit the plane. As Jackson was exiting the plane, another argument occurred with another female operations agent, who the passenger allegedly then punched in the head.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

Police arrested and charged Jackson with aggravated assault, according to the Dallas Police Department. The agent was taken to a local hospital but was released Saturday night and is at home resting, said Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz.

“Our entire Southwest Family is wishing her a speedy and full recovery as we send our thoughts, prayers, and love to her,” said Mainz in an emailed statement. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully supports our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on a $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulation.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched more than 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting leaves one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was struck by a bullet late Thursday while inside their home on Noe Bixby Road. According to police, the bullet came through a window before hitting the 60-year-old male victim. He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in southeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a southeast Columbus homicide.   According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Oct. 31, in an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane. Police say 21-year-old, Nazeer Winton, was found lying in the roadway with multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

22 years prison for gunpoint robber who lured victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has gone to prison for 22 year after setting up fake online sales to lure victims, steal their money, and shoot them. Keith Jorel Hudson, 36, brandished a firearm during the robberies and shot and struck two victims. He also pretended to be an escort to rob victims at gunpoint, according to a media release from US Attorney Vipal J. Patel.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--A person was struck by a bullet while inside their home. https://nbc4i.co/3HBAqv5. Columbus church collecting $25 gift cards to give …
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dallas#Etiquette#Thanksgiving#Newsnation#Southwest Airlines
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

2 Wanted In Connection To Violent Robbery At Brooklyn Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn. It happened Sunday inside a multi-unit residential building near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick. Police are trying to find two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say around 8:20 p.m., two men entered the building and began checking apartment doors until they found an unlocked unit. A 23-year-old man was inside the apartment when the two men entered. According to police, they demanded the man hand over his property and threatened violence if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Armed with Knife Fatally Shot by Officers in San Francisco’s South of Market District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police officers fatally shot a subject armed with a knife in San Francisco’s South of Market district Friday morning, according to authorities. A tweet by the San Francisco Police Department sent at 9:22 a.m. urged people to avoid the area around 5th and Folsom Streets. Folsom Street SFPD OIS (CBS) SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that police were called to the 900 block of Folsom Street shortly after 8 a.m. regarding a man armed with a knife at a residential hotel. Officers contacted the subject and, during the interaction, shots were fired, Rueca said. Officers rendered medical aid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Castle pleads not guilty in Trinity Hurt kidnapping

KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old last week in Hardin County has entered a not guilty plea in court. Charles E. Castle’s lawyer, Elizabeth H. Smith, filed the written plea on Wednesday by fax. The demand for discovery also filed by Castle’s attorney requests copies of all recordings from all cameras in the vicinity of the alleged incident, as well as witness statements and police reports.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scolding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Suspect In 52nd Street Killing

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder. On November 14, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2121 52nd Street that led to one victim’s death. Police have yet to identify the victim. The suspect has now been identified as 32-year-old Darius Lamar Waters. Mugshot of 32-year-old Darius Lamar Waters (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Dallas Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with tips on Waters’ whereabouts can please Agent Chelsea Whitaker #9095 of the US Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-557-9314 or chelsea.whitaker@dallascityhall.com
DALLAS, TX
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy