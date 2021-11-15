ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch: Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Are About To Hold Hands Until Things Get Adorably Awkward In “Snowdrop” Teaser

By S. Nam
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” previewed the heart-fluttering romance between the leads!. “Snowdrop,” a new series helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly...

www.soompi.com

allkpop.com

Netizens praise Jisoo and Jung Hae In's visual chemistry in 'Snowdrop'

The highly anticipated drama 'Snowdrop,' starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In, has been releasing various teaser content to prepare for the premiere in December. Various fans and netizens are excited to see the on-screen chemistry of the two, as many believe their visual chemistry is exceptional. One netizen started...
#Jisoo#Snowdrop#Seoul#Jtbc
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Jennie And Lee Jung Jae Are Beaming In Meaningful Selfie Together

Lee Jung Jae and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have met at the 2021 LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+Film Gala!. On November 14, Lee Jung Jae uploaded to his Instagram some photos from the 2021 Art+Film Gala that was held on November 6 (local time). One of the photos is a selfie he took with Jennie at the event (see top photo).
Soompi

Watch: Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo Crack Up While Rehearsing Sweet Scenes On Set Of “Happiness”

TvN’s “Happiness” has shared a new behind-the-scenes look!. tvN’s “Happiness” is a new apocalyptic urban thriller set in the near future, inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
Soompi

Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Kyung Nam, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kang Ye Won, And More Gather For Script Reading Of New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation) has released photos from the cast‘s first script reading!. “Just One Person” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down “just one person,” they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
Soompi

Watch: Lee Jin Wook Vows To Track Down Kwon Nara Even If It Takes Him Lifetimes In “Bulgasal” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” (literal title) has released a third teaser!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once a human 600 years ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong Make Poignant Eye Contact In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Now We Are Breaking Up” has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
Soompi

NU’EST’s Baekho, ASTRO’s Sanha, SF9’s Taeyang, Golden Child’s Y and Joochan To Star In Musical Directed By Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

An exciting lineup of K-pop stars are joining a new musical together!. Musical production company Synth Wave confirmed that NU’EST’s Baekho, ASTRO’s Sanha, Golden Child’s Y and Joochan, and SF9’s Taeyang had been cast in the upcoming musical “Altar Boyz.”. Baekho will be playing the role of Matthew, Sanha will...
NME

Watch Jung Ho-yeon reunite with her ‘Squid Game’ cast members

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon recently reunited with two cast members from the series, Lee Yoo-mi and Kim Joo-ryoung. Vogue recently featured the model-turned-actress on the latest instalment of their 24 Hours series, bringing viewers along on a day of activities with Jung. The video included her visit to her friend/stylist’s home, a trip to Namsan Tower in Seoul and to a café where she took on the dalgona challenge.
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong Are Driven Apart By Complex Emotions In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

Can Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong continue their blossoming relationship in SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up”?. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
Deadline

‘Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon Jung Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has signed with CAA. Deadline recently revealed how every agency in town has been trying to land Jung and her co-stars as well as the Netflix series’ writer-director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. This marks the first of that group to land at a major agency. Jung made her acting debut as Kang Sae-Byeok, a North Korean defector, in the hit South Korean Squid Game, which ranks as Netflix’s most watched series ever. In the weeks following the series premiere, Jung became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram; she currently has 23.5 million followers. She began her career at 16 as a model and established herself at Seoul Fashion Week before appearing on Korea’s Next Top Model. Jung is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has appeared on the covers of Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, Harper’s Bazaar, W Korea, and Elle Korea, among others. She continues to be represented by Saram Entertainment in Korea for acting and managed by Nomad Mgmt for modeling.
