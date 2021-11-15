ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSWL: Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086S2J_0cwkBlO900
The Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman, left, is congratulated by teammate Sam Staab after scoring against the OL Reign in the first half in the semifinals of the NWSL soccer playoffs Sunday in Tacoma, Wash. AP photo

TACOMA, Wash. — Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday.

The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the first time the Spirit have gone to the post season since 2016. Chicago beat Portland 2-0 later Sunday.

Eugenie Le Sommer gave the Reign the early lead with a goal in the third minute. The Spirit pulled even on Trinity’s Rodman’s goal in the 12th.

It was the seventh goal of the season for Rodman, a Rookie of the Year finalist and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. At 19, she is the youngest player to score in the playoffs.

Sanchez gave the Spirit the lead with a goal from a seemingly impossible angle off a corner kick.

The result for the Spirit comes amid a turbulent season. The team’s coach, Richie Burke, was dismissed in September for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. The Spirit also had to forfeit two regular-season games because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Spirit were 2-1-0 over the Reign in the regular season.

Red Stars 2, Thorns 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday.

Chicago will play the Washington Spirit for the title Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spirit beat OL Reign 2-1 earlier Sunday.

The Thorns won the NWSL Shield this season for best regular-season record. They have won the NWSL championship twice, in the league’s inaugural season in 2013 and again in 2017.

The Thorns were without midfielder Lindsey Horan because of an eye injury. She released a statement just before the game that said she took a knock in practice on Saturday and lost vision for a few hours.

The Thorns were also without midfielder Crystal Dunn, who announced this week that she is pregnant and due in the spring.

The Red Stars were without Mallory Pugh because of coronavirus protocol.

Chicago was hurt in the 23rd minute when attacker Kealia Watt injured her right knee and had to leave the game.

Watt’s replacement, Katie Johnson, scored in the 37th minute to give the Red Stars the lead. Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby leaped but couldn’t deflect the shot from distance to the near post.

The Red Stars doubled the lead in the 59th minute on Sarah Woldmoe’s goal.

Chicago goalkeeper Cassie Miller made six saves.

Bixby collapsed to the field after the loss in tears, and was helped off by her teammates. The game was the last for Thorns coach Mark Parsons, who is leaving to coach the Netherlands women’s national team full time.

Following the game, Bixby went to Twitter to reveal that she had lost her father earlier this week.

“I don’t feel like I owe anyone an explanation, but I do feel like I’m ready to say it. My father died this week by suicide. And I’ve surprised myself by how strong I’ve been, but I couldn’t hold it anymore. My playing for this city meant so much to him,” she wrote. “I think regardless of the outcome tonight, I would’ve broke down— you can only hold it in for so long. Thank you, rose city, for the unconditional support this year. It was a good one.”

The two teams also met in the 2019 semifinals, with the Red Stars advancing to the title game on a 1-0 victory.

Spirit Clash with OL Reign in NWSL Semifinal

Tacoma, WA (11/13/2021) – The Washington Spirit face OL Reign on Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Cheney Stadium. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network for fans in the United States and Twitch for international viewers. The Spirit. The Washington Spirit enter today’s semifinal matchup...
Ashley Sanchez Helps Spirit Reach NWSL Final With Win Over OL Reign

Washington Spirit upset OL Reign, book spot in NWSL final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Spirit is heading to the NWSL Championship after beating the OL Reign 2-1 in the league semifinals. Ashley Sanchez's 68th-minute goal decided the game, punching the franchise's ticket to Louisville. For the...
Rams Stomp Jaguars 2-1 in Championship Win

In their first state championship win, the Roaring Fork Rams beat the Jefferson Academy Jaguars 2 - 1 in Colorado Springs Friday night. Early in the game, KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh spoke to reporter Will Grandbois live from Colorado Springs.
NWSL Renews Nike Deal as Tumultuous Season Comes to Close

The National Women’s Soccer League, beset by a scandal that shook the league to its core, is ending the season with a jolt of positive news, announcing a long-term partnership extension with Nike. The deal is the league’s largest corporate sponsorship agreement to date. Specific terms were not disclosed, but the NWSL said it increases Nike’s investment in the league “significantly.” The sportswear giant is one of the NWSL’s founding partners, first signing on nearly a decade ago, but the future of its relationship with the league was up in the air as the regular season came to a close amid...
Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kelley O’Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. The Spirit had to...
Chicago Red Stars fall short in NWSL championship game, losing 2-1 to the Washington Spirit

Another season ended in heartbreak for the Chicago Red Stars, who fell in the NWSL championship game in a 2-1 extra-time thriller Saturday. More than 10,000 fans filled Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky,. for the first NWSL championship match since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Stars also lost the 2019 championship match and the final of pandemic-created Challenge Cup last year.
#Washington Spirit#Nba#Portland Thorns#Nswl#Ol Reign#Trinity#Thorns 0
