ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Serbia shocks Portugal to join Spain, Croatia at World Cup

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlX2B_0cwkBVDP00
Serbian players celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on Sunday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year’s World Cup. Sweden, Portugal and Russia aren’t — not yet, anyway.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal still has a chance to qualify, but it must navigate a four-team bracket in the playoffs in March.

All of the teams which booked a World Cup place in Europe on Sunday did so with dramatic late goals.

Spain only needed a draw in its last game against Sweden to qualify, but Álvaro Morata made sure in the 86th minute with the only goal in a 1-0 win to leave veteran Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hopes of another World Cup appearance depending on the playoffs.

Croatia laid siege to Russia’s goal on a waterlogged field quickly turning into a swamp, and was finally rewarded when a Russian defender scored an 81st-minute own-goal, enough for a 1-0 win.

Russia, too, heads to the playoffs, which start March 24 and will sort 12 teams — 10 group runner-ups and two with strong records from the Nations League — into three brackets of four teams. Each bracket has one World Cup place. The draw takes place Nov. 26 in Zurich.

Group A

Portugal was in a strong position when Renato Sanches scored the opening goal after just two minutes against Serbia, but Dusan Tadic kept Serbia in the game with an equalizer in the 33rd. Mitrovic’s late header silenced the crowd and shocked Portugal’s players, including Ronaldo, who sat on the field at the final whistle.

“It was an amazing game, fully deserved,” Mitrovic said. “I think we deserved to win the game and to be in Qatar.”

Beating Portugal for the first time marks a turnaround after Serbia failed to qualify for the European Championship.

There’s one positive for Portugal. Its comparatively strong record in the group means it will be one of the seeded teams for the playoffs in March and will get a home draw for the single-leg bracket semifinal game. Portugal last missed a World Cup in 1998.

Ireland won 3-0 at Luxembourg in the other Group A game.

Group B

Substitute Morata scored the winner for Spain after Dani Olmo’s long-range shot bounced off the post to send Spain to its 12th consecutive World Cup.

At the age of 40, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was bidding to reach his first World Cup since 2006 with Sweden — he didn’t make the squad in 2018 — but couldn’t change the game after coming off the bench in the 74th.

That ended a campaign which seemed to be under control for Sweden before a shock 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday.

In Athens, already eliminated Greece and Kosovo drew 1-1.

Group H

The runners-up from the 2018 World Cup, Croatia, had to brave 2018 host team Russia and the weather to book its place at next year’s tournament.

In driving rain on a waterlogged pitch which forced Croatia to switch its game plan to long shots and crosses, an own-goal from Russian defender Fedor Kudriashov handed Croatia a win and a place in Qatar as group winner.

Croatia dominated the game against a Russian team for which a draw would have been enough to finish first, but poor shooting and some solid saves from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov made for a tense finish. Russia will be seeded in the playoffs.

Third-place Slovakia eased to a 6-0 win over Malta with a hat trick from attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda. Slovenia beat Cyprus 2-1.

Group J

On a night of drama for other big European teams, Germany stayed calm in a straightforward win. Germany qualified last month and has spent this week burnishing its already impressive goal difference to +32, the best in European qualifying at the moment.

Except for Hansi Flick’s winning record as Germany coach, there wasn’t much riding on the 4-1 win over Armenia, a team which had only the slimmest mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan helped Flick earn his seventh win from seven games in charge.

North Macedonia remains in contention to reach a World Cup for the first time after beating Iceland 3-1 to secure a spot in the playoffs. Eljif Elmas scored twice for his team, which will be unseeded. Romania beat Liechtenstein 2-0 but missed the playoffs because of North Macedonia’s win.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona offer encouragement to wantaway PSG prospect Xavi Simons

Barcelona have offered encouragement to PSG prospect Xavi Simons over his wish to return. It emerged over the weekend that the 18 year-old is keen on returning to Barca as his contract with PSG runs down this season. Simons left Barca two years ago to sign for PSG just days...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
World Soccer Talk

Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland

London (AFP) – Spain took a huge step towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden’s shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique’s men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty proved enough for La Roja to take...
SOCCER
theScore

Portugal, Ronaldo at risk of missing World Cup after late loss to Serbia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are in danger of missing the 2022 World Cup. A 90th-minute goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a stunning 2-1 win over Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday, clinching top spot in Group A - and an automatic berth in next year's tournament - for the visiting nation.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Renato Sanches
90min.com

Portugal 1-2 Serbia: Player ratings as Serbs stun hosts to snatch World Cup place

Aleksandar Mitrovic's last-minute winner snatched automatic World Cup qualification for Serbia at Portugal's expense in Lisbon on Sunday night. It was a must-win match for the Serbs, who came into the clash level on points but with an inferior goal difference to their hosts, who just needed to avoid defeat to secure their place at next year's showpiece in Qatar.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: England, Spain, Serbia win groups, join Brazil, Germany, hosts Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams booked their spots in Qatar. In Europe the group stage is over meaning nine group winners have booked their spots, while three additional places remain up for grabs through the playoffs. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Brazil locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Croatia#Kosovo#Russian#The Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
AFP

Cuban dissident says flight to Spain is 'blow' to opposition

Leading Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia acknowledged Thursday that his flight to Spain following pressure from the authorities on the island was a "painful blow" to the opposition movement. Garcia, who arrived unexpectedly in Madrid Wednesday with activist wife Dayana Prieto on a tourist visa, added he has no intention to seek asylum in Spain, and had left Cuba because he faced a "living death". The 39-year-old actor and playwright is the founder of online discussion group Archipelago which had called for protests in Cuba on Monday that were blocked by the Cuban government. "I understand that it was a painful blow," he told a news conference in Madrid when asked about the disappointment expressed by other Cuban dissidents over his abrupt departure.
PROTESTS
Times Leader

EU praises Bosnia for improved migration management

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Union praised as a sign of progress the opening of a new migrant facility Friday in Bosnia, which had been criticized over the plight of migrants stranded in the dysfunctional Balkan country during their long trek to richer destinations.
IMMIGRATION
Times Leader

Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive. And Ukraine, which also borders Belarus, said it would build a...
IMMIGRATION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy