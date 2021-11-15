Dre'Mont Jones Takes Shot at Broncos' Coaches After Ugly Eagles Loss

The Denver Broncos have had consistent issues with their run defense for most of the season. Since their 3-0 start, the Broncos have allowed 921 rushing yards while going 2-5. That equals 131.6 rushing yards relinquished per game, which tied for seventh-worst in the NFL heading into Week 10's 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver has to figure something out, but all the coaches have done is point the finger at players with ubiquitous comments on how the execution isn't good enough has to improve. Well, after Sunday's ugly loss to the Eagles, one player fired back at Vic Fangio's coaching staff.

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, when asked about the defense's issues defending the run, gave an honest answer.

"I'll call it a combination of us not executing and probably, like, coaching," Jones said to a stunned media conference room. "Pretty much simple."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

There have been loud rumblings about issues in the Broncos' locker room, particularly with the defense, when it comes to coaching. It seems that Jones has finally made that public in what can only be interpreted as a shot at the coaching staff. It was only a matter of time before the players took a shot back for all the shots the players had taken from the coaching staff.

In the immediate aftermath of Jones' eye-opening comment, it would seem the team has already gone into damage control as evidenced by 9NEWS' Broncos insider Mike Klis on Twitter.

"I was just told this is what Fangio told the team in postgame meeting: Problem was lack of execution and coaching. So it would suggest Dre’Mont was repeating what Fangio told him and team rather than finger-pointing," Klis tweeted Sunday evening.

In the loss to the Eagles, Denver's defensive line wasn't coached to do what it does best, especially against the run. The Broncos were able to get away with it when they had Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell to clean up at linebacker, but they're getting exposed now.

This isn't the only issue with the Broncos' defense — there are plenty more, but when teams struggle to stop the run, it just makes everything else that much harder and puts the onus on the coaching staff to figure out a change and be willing to adapt to find something that'll work.

As Jones said, it's also an issue for the players, and they do need to execute better. Two things can be true at once. However, if the Broncos' coaches are scheming the players against what they as individuals don't do well, they're being handcuffed.

With the bye week coming, the time is now to implement what options are available to the Broncos to make requisite changes. While Jones is the first to take a shot at the coaches with his comments, plenty of other players have had issues as well.

After all, just a few short weeks ago, safety Justin Simmons got into a heated argument on the sideline with defensive coaches. When the players start publicly pointing to coaching, it's a harbinger for what comes next.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!