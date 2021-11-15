ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals. It was the first...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy rounding into form

Expectations were high for Charlie McAvoy entering this season. The New Jersey native signed an eight-year, $76 million extension in the offseason, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. The deal was a no-brainer for the Bruins, and McAvoy is rewarding their faith. Through the first few weeks of...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Game 12 Recap: Leafs with a solid 5-2 win over the Bruins

It’s been HOW long since the Leafs played the Bruins??. The game starts with only one whistle in the first five minutes of play. It was pretty back and forth, without much in the way of quality scoring chances. It’s been low-key chippy to start with too, Dermott probably should have gotten a call for crosschecking Pastrnak into the Leafs’ net. Michael Bunting had a swinging himself to cause the first whistle, then drew a penalty to get the second one.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Win Against Bruins

In the definition of a statement game, the Toronto Maple Leafs stayed hot and collected their fifth straight win against the Boston Bruins in a 5-2 victory. The game capped off an impressive week that the Maple Leafs are sure to be proud of, following victories against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the former have had an underwhelming start, they’re still team that should never be taken lightly.
NHL
chatsports.com

Matthews, Tavares score twice in Leafs’ 5-2 win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up their fifth straight victory by defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday night. Mitch Marner added an empty-netter and had three assists for Toronto, while Jack Campbell made 40 saves. Morgan Rielly...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Clifton
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Sam Montembeault
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Taylor Hall
discoverestevan.com

Rumsey Leads Bruins to Victory Over Shorthanded Wings

Mark Rumsey had a pair of goals, including the game winner in the third period, as the Estevan Bruins outlasted the Weyburn Red Wings Saturday night with a 3-2 victory. Rumsey now has 17 goals to lead the league, and his 35 points is also tops in the SJHL. Eric...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Bruins score three second-period goals in 3-2 win over Senators

Patrice Bergeron's late goal capped a three-goal second period for the Bruins as Boston defeated Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Senators their fifth consecutive defeat. Bergeron took a pass from David Pastrnak and gained control of the bouncing puck in the left circle before flicking it past...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Montreal Canadiens#Caromed
Boston Herald

Bruins bounce back with 5-2 win over Devils

If the Bruins were looking for a do-over after Thursday’s third-period implosion against the Edmonton Oilers, the exact same situation presented itself Saturday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. This time, they did not boot it away. Heading into the third period with a one-goal lead just...
NHL
insidehockey.com

Bruins Hold off Devils for 5-2 Win

Newark, NJ – The Boston Bruins accomplished two goals on Saturday afternoon by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center. First, they held onto a third-period lead. Second, they picked up a road win. The Bruins squandered a 3-2 lead on Thursday at home against the Edmonton Oilers, leaving them sour. Saturday, they built on a 3-2 lead in the third. Also, Boston had only won one game on the road in five previous tries. The last one came almost a month ago in Buffalo.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Marchand Leads Way Again, Bruins Beat Devils 5-2

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand scored twice to lead the Bruins to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils Saturday in Newark, NJ. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had three assists; captain Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak had two helpers, while forward Erik Haula scored his first goal as a Bruin.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled with scoring outside of their top...
NHL
NHL

The Charlies Lead the Bruins to Victory Over Montreal

"It's not one of 82 when it's Montreal," said coach Bruce Cassidy. "It isn't to me, anyway, and it shouldn't be to anybody who knows anything about the Boston Bruins." The Black & Gold made that clear with a decisive, four-goal third period to secure their second consecutive 5-2 victory and cap off a perfect weekend ahead of a six-day break in the schedule.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Cave, Rask, McAvoy & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Colby Cave was remembered prior to Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the possibilities of a Tuukka Rask return this season are being discussed more and more after he was spotted practicing last week. Meanwhile, his old teammate in Charlie McAvoy, who is having his best NHL season to date, was named the NHL’s second star of the week on Monday. Last but not least, Jeremy Swayman has stepped up admirably in the loss of Rask and is slowly taking over the starting role.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins win third straight, down Flyers 5-2

Don’t look now, but the Bruins just might have created a little momentum for themselves. After five days off, the B’s went into the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, for their first three-game win streak of the season, all by the same score. It...
NHL
news3lv.com

Suter, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings to 5-2 win over Vegas

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots, including 19 in the third period. “Thomas Greiss was incredible,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill added:...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from 3-2 OT win over Montreal Canadiens

Adrian Kempe played the overtime hero in Montreal on Tuesday to extend the LA Kings’ winning streak to six games. Things sure can change fast in the NHL. Less than two weeks ago, the LA Kings appeared to be an injury-riddled mess whose season was going off the rails before it even began.
NHL
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Lady Bruins move to 2-1 with 63-41 win over Cowan

The Blackford Lady Bruins went to Cowan on Monday night and come out with a victory 63 to 41. The lady Bruins jumped out to a 19-7 lead the first quarter and never looked back.. High pressure defense and timely shooting allow the lady Bruins to take the lead and...
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy