SUNY takes aim at statewide nurse shortage with $3 million training fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is set to start including reinfections when releasing the statewide case counts of COVID-19 infections. The change starts Monday and is because of the national guidance about how infections are reported. Under the revision, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The change in reporting comes as health leaders gain a better understanding of how...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO