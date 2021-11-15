ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest Southwest Airlines passenger for punching employee

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZreI_0cwkAzXI00

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Texas have arrested a 32-year-old passenger of a Southwest Airlines flight accused of punching an airlines official that resulted in her hospitalization.

Southwest Airlines in a statement emailed to UPI on Sunday said the incident occurred shortly after the boarding of Flight 4976 from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia, New York City, on Saturday, stating the suspect "verbally and physically" assaulted one of its operations agents.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Arielle Jean Jackson, accusing her of entering a "verbal altercation" at the back of the plane with an airline employee who ordered her to get off the flight, WFAA reported.

According to authorities, Jackson moved to the front of the plane where she argued with the Southwest Airlines operations agent whom she then punched in the head.

Southwest Airlines said Jackson was taken into police custody while its unidentified operations agent was transferred to a local hospital. She has since been released from the hospital and was resting at home, the carrier said.

"Our entire Southwest family is wishing her a speedy and full recovery as we send our thoughts, prayers and love to her," the airline said. "Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident."

The arrest occurred amid soaring incidents of unruly airlines passengers during the pandemic.

According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday there have been 5,114 reported incidents of unruly passengers this year with more than 3,700 related to the wearing of masks.

The FAA on Wednesday said it imposed more than $225,000 in fines against 10 airline passengers for unruly behavior that involved physical assault.

The administration, which instituted a zero tolerance policy in January to bring fines of up to $35,000 against passengers, said it has received more than 100 reports of passenger disturbances involving physical assault this year.

Due to the surge, the Justice Department last week announced it has created an information-sharing protocol for the FAA to refer unruly passenger cases to the FBI for review of potential criminal charges.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

Southwest flight attendant hospitalized after alleged assault by passenger

A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines was hospitalized Saturday after she was allegedly assaulted by a passenger boarding a flight to New York City from Dallas Love Field. The incident, which took place around 12:40 p.m., involved an allegedly unruly female passenger who police identified as Arielle Jean Jackson, 32.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Dallas Police#Fbi#Wfaa
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman charged after she struck Southwest Airlines operations agent on the head during the boarding process for a flight

According to the police officials, the 32-year-old woman was arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight. Authorities said the woman was arrested on Saturday at the Love Field Airport. She is now charged with aggravated assault. As the woman was exiting, she had verbal altercation with operations agent that turned physical. She then struck the agent on the head with a closed fist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
westernmassnews.com

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) -- A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Man Who Punched American Airlines Flight Attendant On JFK-SNA Identified

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The identity of the man who allegedly punch an American Airlines flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose has been formerly charged. Brian Hsu, a 20-year-old Irvine, California man, was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

From Delta to Southwest, the airlines in the best—and worst—shape going into a chaotic holiday season

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. America’s major airlines are bringing back thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other employees and thinning their flight schedules in an effort to ensure holiday travelers reach their destinations on time. Airlines can’t afford another one of the high-profile breakdowns that have plagued the industry this year, analysts say.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
johnnyjet.com

American or Southwest Canceled Flight? Here’s What All Airline Passengers Are Entitled To By Law

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The last few weeks, we’ve seen thousands of flight cancellations and delays by major airlines and especially by Southwest and American Airlines. I wrote extensively about what caused them (mostly staffing issues after a little bit of bad weather) but travelers don’t care what the problem was. All they care about is getting from Point A to Point B safely and on time.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy