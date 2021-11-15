The Morning Show season 2 finale spoilers: What’s next for Laura, Bradley

If you had Margo on your leaderboard for being the “I Know” in I Know What You Did Last Summer, then you win a gift certificate to Snak ‘n’ Stuff. That’s right, it’s revealed in the IKWYDLS Season 1 finale one that Margo — mouthy rich kid, TikTok influencer, frequent mukbanger, and Lennon’s spurned lover — is also a spree killer whose particular mental damage is a toxic cocktail of obsession, arrogance, and classic zoomer indifference. (She killed Harold, the wizened cook at Ohana, because he was a hapless bystander to her murking of Officer Cruise.) Margo? Really? Even after all the teasing of cult weirdness and town secrets that go back generations. Even after Dylan’s increasingly wacko behavior. Even after Bruce acting all mysterioso and holding secret meetings with the suddenly not-dead mother of his identical twin daughters. It was Margo. And according to the woman herself, she killed for love.

