TV Series

The Morning Show season 2 finale spoilers: What’s next for Laura, Bradley

By The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 episode 10 is going to be the big finale on Apple TV+ this Friday — so what can you expect? In terms of the future of TMS, time will tell as we see the revolving door of stories play out. Characters will find jobs and relationships in jeopardy —...

Legacies season 4 episode 5 spoilers: What will Hope’s story be now?

As we look ahead now to Legacies season 4 episode 5, let alone everything beyond that, we have to expect changes all across the board. How can we not? With Hope now becoming a tribid, basically the entire story around her has to be different. The human side of her is gone and in favor of that, she has a new set of powers and is potentially more dangerous than anyone else.
Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie gets surprising news

Now that we’re a few days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, the Paramount Network has finally revealed more news!. So what do we have to tell you today? It starts with 100% confirmation that “Winning or Learning” is the name of the next episode. That’s an interesting title, mostly because it feels like something a high-school football coach would say: “There is no losing, only learning.”
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead’s Karen David on Grace's heartbreaking storyline and what's next in season 7

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. After slowly finding ways back to one another and facing off against the villainous Virginia (Colby Minifie) in season six, Fear the Walking Dead's Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and the gang raced to stop doomsday cult leader Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from launching nuclear missiles all over Texas.
ComicBook

Supergirl Finale: Fans Are Ecstatic About SPOILER'S Return

Fans said goodbye to Supergirl on Tuesday night with The CW airing the two-hour series finale event. As part of the two-episode sendoff of the long-running Arrowverse series, a number of familiar faces returned and while many had previously been confirmed - including Chris Woods as Mon-El, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, and Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott - there were a few surprises. And it's one of those surprise returns that had fans freaking out in the best way.
The Big Leap season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘What Prevents Us?’

Next week on The Big Leap season 1 episode 9, things are going to get crazy — Justin had an opportunity to look towards his future, but at what cost? Meanwhile, Julia’s personal life could be in total disarray thanks to some major events that happen with Kevin’s return, and we have a feeling some stories in general will accelerate. Remember that the finale is right around the corner! (There are only two episodes left after this one.) With that in mind, things are likely going to get crazy.
The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4 air date: The road ahead

After the first three episodes today, do you want to get a sense of when to expect The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4? We’ll break that down for you here, plus a look at the fantasy epic’s future at large. So where do we start things off here?...
Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date hopes over on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on all of that within this piece!. So where do we start off? Well, by getting some of...
The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 mystery: What’s in Dembe’s box?

Sure, it did take The Blacklist season 9 a good bit of time in order to give us a substantial mystery. Yet, they’ve finally done it, and we couldn’t be happier after the fact. So what is in Dembe’s box? This is the primary thing that tonight’s episode left us...
Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: Jamie surveys his ranch

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, and there is a lot that we’ll be diving into here!. Take, for example, the state of things between Jamie Dutton and his biological father, Garrett Randall. He wasn’t a part of most of his life but ever since Jamie tracked him down, the two have grown closer. It’s allowed Jamie to tap more into his hatred for John, Kayce, and Beth, and it’s also allowed him to take a big leap and start up his own ranch.
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 8?

Chicago Med continues its quest to find a new 51 lieutenant. Last week saw the introduction of newcomer Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), an upright firefighter who’s by-the-approach clashed with the comfortability of his predecessor, Casey (Jesse Spencer). Heads were bumped, and Pelham is still trying to find his footing. The...
Decider

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1 Finale Recap: “Your Next Life Could Be So Much Happier”

If you had Margo on your leaderboard for being the “I Know” in I Know What You Did Last Summer, then you win a gift certificate to Snak ‘n’ Stuff. That’s right, it’s revealed in the IKWYDLS Season 1 finale one that Margo — mouthy rich kid, TikTok influencer, frequent mukbanger, and Lennon’s spurned lover — is also a spree killer whose particular mental damage is a toxic cocktail of obsession, arrogance, and classic zoomer indifference. (She killed Harold, the wizened cook at Ohana, because he was a hapless bystander to her murking of Officer Cruise.) Margo? Really? Even after all the teasing of cult weirdness and town secrets that go back generations. Even after Dylan’s increasingly wacko behavior. Even after Bruce acting all mysterioso and holding secret meetings with the suddenly not-dead mother of his identical twin daughters. It was Margo. And according to the woman herself, she killed for love.
Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Midseason finale!

As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 next week, there’s one thing to know right away: This is the last episode of the year. Even though “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” has not been necessarily hyped as the midseason finale, that doesn’t change the fact that it is. Whatever transpires here will carry over into when the show returns in early 2022.
thecinemaholic.com

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Finale Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30, the Semi-Finals took off with the judges assigning one dance form to each couple. The selection was based on their previous experiences with the style they were allotted. They were expected to show up stronger and more confident with their movement. After two rounds of back-to-back performances, two couples were eliminated. You can find the latest updates in the recap. Now, we’d like to help you gear up for the season finale!
Big Sky season 2 episode 6 promo: Who is in the most danger now?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to get a chance to see Big Sky season 2 episode 6 — and yea, we’ve got a good feeling that chaos is going to be around every corner. What we tend to want on this show is pretty simple: Fantastic action sequences, memorable characters, and course a little bit of humor sprinkled in. Based on the promo below for “Heart-Shamed Charm,” we’re going to get all of that and then some.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Dark Passenger returns!

Season 1 episode 5 is still a ways away from airing — as of right now, the plan is for it to arrive on December 5. So what’s going to be coming up here? Through “Runaway,” we’re going to have a chance to see what happens when Dexter’s need to protect his son collides with his Dark Passenger. We’ve seen him kill this season already and more than likely, we’re going to see him do it many times over before the show comes to a close. What we need to wonder is mostly what some of the ramifications are going to be here.
The Conners season 4 episode 8 return date: A time for change

Interested in learning about The Conners season 4 episode 8 return date at ABC? What about some more insight? Rest assured, we’ve got more insight on all of that within this piece!. So how are we going to kick things off? Well, we should probably go ahead and dish on...
