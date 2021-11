The world food price barometer surged to a new peak reaching its highest level since July 2011. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently released its monthly report, which tracks changes in the international prices of a basket of food commodities. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 133.2 points in October 2021, up three percent from September 2021, rising for a third consecutive month. Cereal grain prices increased 3.2 percent from last month, and vegetable oil prices were up 9.6 percent, an all-time high.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO