Evanston, WY

Vehicle crashed into Phantom Fireworks in Evanston

By Jacob Rueda
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

EVANSTON, WY ( ABC4 )- A vehicle crashed into the Phantom Fireworks location at 740 Overthrust Road in Evanston, Wyoming.

A black Subaru sedan appears to have skidded and lifted off, crashing into the building sometime in the morning on Sunday. The airbags in the vehicle were deployed upon impact. Evanston Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117C1F_0cwk8u9c00
    Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaIwK_0cwk8u9c00
    Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQFjW_0cwk8u9c00
    Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department

One person was transported to Evanston Regional Hospital where they are in critical condition. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

ABC4

Police searching for triple robbery suspects in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who committed three robberies in Layton on Thursday night and Friday morning. The Layton Police Department says the two suspects were masked and armed with bats as they entered three businesses in the Layton area. The suspects demanded money and merchandise from all three businesses. […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Midvale wedding shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Unified Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 during a wedding reception in Midvale.  Police say 19-year-old Troy Latorio Kajiyama was with three other suspects when they crashed Avila’s parent’s wedding and started causing trouble for the people attending.  On that […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

DEVELOPING: Semi-truck rollover causing delays in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash in Provo is causing delays Thursday afternoon. The semi rolled over on Lakeview Parkway causing the road to be shut down between Industrial Parkway and State St. Provo Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. ABC4 will update the story once […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Suspects arrested for credit card skimming device in Washington County

VEYO, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a credit card skimmer scheme in Washington County on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects as 35-year-old Kayli Nicole Fontana and 32-year-old Luis Miguel Rodriguez. Authorities were first alerted by a gas station employee about potential fraud suspects near […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

West Valley car thief leads police pursuit in vehicle theft

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have recovered a stolen car after two high-speed car chases on Monday morning. West Valley City Police first received reports of a stolen vehicle at 3420 W. 2700 S. Police say the stolen vehicle’s owner was following it and saw the suspect exit the stolen vehicle and hop […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
