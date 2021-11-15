Vehicle crashed into Phantom Fireworks in Evanston

EVANSTON, WY ( ABC4 )- A vehicle crashed into the Phantom Fireworks location at 740 Overthrust Road in Evanston, Wyoming.

A black Subaru sedan appears to have skidded and lifted off, crashing into the building sometime in the morning on Sunday. The airbags in the vehicle were deployed upon impact. Evanston Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department

Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department

Image Courtesy Evanston Fire Department

One person was transported to Evanston Regional Hospital where they are in critical condition. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.