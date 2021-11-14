Bucks vs. Hawks: Game Thread

Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
Stephen Curry once again lit up the NBA universe when he couldn’t miss during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors star was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and tallied 25 points. Warriors fans are no longer completely in shock when...
The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup. Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot. A lot of different...
The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
Toni Kukoc is widely considered one of the most important European players in NBA history. While the league has had superstars from Europe like Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Vlade Divac, Kukoc was one of the first to make the jump from Europe and find success in the NBA. Kukoc...
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
News broke Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all of his charges related to the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020 that killed two people and severely injured another during protests against racial injustice. Much of the sports world has offered up a reaction to the news, some positive and some negative. Some, like Minnesota Timberwolves big men Karl Anthony Towns (KAT), had commentary on the judicial system, saying this on his personal Twitter account:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Comments / 0