Threat of heavy rain to ease, but more showers still likely

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wet weather pattern continues for South Florida this weekend and now with added windy conditions to the forecast. A stronger northeast breeze has developed and will continue to push showers through the area on Saturday. The strong wind has also triggered a Wind Advisory for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade through Saturday night. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boating hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. Wind Advisory (CBS4) When it comes to flooding, the threat has decreased for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.

13 HOURS AGO