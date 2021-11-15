Threat of heavy rain to ease, but more showers still likely
By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
6 days ago
Unsettled weather conditions will continue overnight, and a flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the possibility of locally heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will be moving from west to east...
A dry first half of the weekend will be followed by the arrival of a cold front bringing a storm system to the region that will bring rain to the entire region with snow in some areas, followed by strong, gusty winds.The storm is now expected to arrive after nightfall on Sunday, Nov. 21. Rainfall c…
Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.
News 12 meteorologists say rain, wind, and cold temperatures may impact travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving. Overnight clouds will collect as temperatures dip near the 40s. On Sunday, a series of cold fronts will deliver some rain overnight on Monday. The second front will deliver colder air. Temperatures will fall...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The heavy rain threat has ended for the islands, and breezy trade winds will fill in this weekend. Showers will be light and mostly windward through next week. Trade winds will peak at 20 miles-per-hour by Sunday and remain over the islands for at least a week.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wet weather pattern continues for South Florida this weekend and now with added windy conditions to the forecast.
A stronger northeast breeze has developed and will continue to push showers through the area on Saturday. The strong wind has also triggered a Wind Advisory for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade through Saturday night.
The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boating hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents.
Wind Advisory (CBS4)
When it comes to flooding, the threat has decreased for the weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip.
A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies.
The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
If you're getting on an airplane to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday today or Sunday, November 20 and 21, good for you. If you're flying after that, you could be running into weather issues that are threatening to disrupt holiday travel this week.
Locally breezy trade winds are expected Sunday as high pressure passes far north of the state. The trades may ease a bit later Monday, but should remain with us through the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend. The airmass will be very dry and stable through Tuesday, with only a slight increase in trade wind showers expected starting around Tuesday night.
Steady trade winds will get a little stronger day by day into the weekend. The holiday week will be beautiful with classic trade winds holding. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, November 18, 2021. Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM HST. The latest weather forecast from...
