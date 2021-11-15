ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Chisholm named PFL Offensive Player of the Week

By John Tisdell
 6 days ago
Dayton Flyer Football

DAYTON — University of Dayton junior running back Jake Chisholm has been named Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 38-29 win over Davidson. This is the third time this season that he has been PFL Offensive Player of the Week.

Chisholm scored all five touchdowns for Dayton, tying a school record. He ran 34 times for 226 yards, caught three passes for 46 yards and returned three kickoffs for 62 yards for a total for 334 all-purpose yards. Chisholm ran for three scores and two of this three catches were touchdowns.

For the season, Chisholm ran for 1,036 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 361 yards and five scores. He leads the PFL in rushing (103.3 yards per game) and scoring (11.0 points a game). In Dayton’s final three games, Chisholm rushed for 502 yards (167.3 yards per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

The Flyers finished the 2021 season with a 6-4 record, 5-3 in the PFl and won their last three games of the season.

©2021 Cox Media Group

