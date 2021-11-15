Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was discovered Saturday near Langdon and State Highway 96, just outside Pueblo city limits, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

A man hiking in the area originally reported seeing what he believed to be a dead body and deputies were able to respond and confirm it was a deceased person.

Deputies said they cordoned off the area and called out their Sheriff’s Office Aerial Response and Rescue drone team to collect aerial footage of the area before sunset. Investigators held the scene into Sunday afternoon, according to PCSO.

Identification of the deceased and cause of death have not been determined and officials said an autopsy is scheduled for early this week. Additional information will be released when it is available.

If you have any details related to this case, please call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

