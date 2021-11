HOT SPRINGS — It’s been fifteen years since the Razorbacks have claimed victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will it be done again? The University of Alabama has been proclaimed one of the best teams in the SEC, with Arkansas not earning a win over them since Coach Houston Nutt. Over the last decade, Alabama has faced some tough games against Arkansas under the last five coaches since Arkansas last win in 2006. That may not be the last one. This Saturday, Alabama may lose that fifteen-year winning streak.

