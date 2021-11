It’s been years since Philadelphia was known as the “City of Homes,” a nickname first coined in the late 19th century during a surge of rowhouse construction that changed the face of neighborhoods across town. While many aesthetically minded residents complained at the time about the way that developers had focused on cutting costs instead of on stylish designs, the ubiquity of affordable housing ensured that virtually everyone within the growing city had somewhere to live.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO