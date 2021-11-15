ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CCSD Board of Trustees could revote on Jara termination

By Kate Houston
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfuie_0cwk7or100

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will discuss, and potentially vote on, a handful of controversial agenda items on Thursday.

First is the discussion and possible action on selecting an outside expert to investigate allegations of a hostile work environment.

In a letter exclusively obtained by 8 News Now, attorneys for Dr. Jesus Jara are accusing the Board of Trustees of harassment, retaliation, and a hostile work environment.

They also note the District owes Dr. Jara more than $2.6 million to end his contract.

The next two agenda items could lead to a revote on the termination of Dr. Jara. On Oct. 28, the CCSD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to fire Jara.

Now, Board of Trustees Vice President Irene Cepeda, who originally voted yes to terminating Jara’s contract, is reconsidering her decision.

“The agenda item was requested by Trustee Cepeda, and, this is public information, the other two trustees were Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales and Trustee (Lola) Brooks,” said Linda Cavazos, president of the board, during a press conference last week.

During the upcoming board meeting, two separate votes will take place.

First, the trustees will hold a vote to bring the agenda item back. If that passes, trustees will move forward with the vote on whether or not Jara will keep his position as superintendent.

The last major agenda item will discuss or vote on a process or appointment for an interim superintendent.

During the November 4th school board meeting, the trustees did not move forward with a plan for an interim superintendent.

The board did discuss requiring a letter of interest and a resume for applicants applying for the role of interim superintendent.

The person selected as interim will not be allowed to seek the permanent position as superintendent.

The next Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting will be held Thursday, Nov.18, at 5 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Board votes 4-3 not to terminate Superintendent Jara for convenience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Will the nation's fifth-largest school district get a new superintendent?. That was a big question at Thursday's school board meeting. The Clark County School Board of Trustees votes 4-3 to not terminate for Dr. Jesus Jara for convenience. The community had a lot to say about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Delta County Independent

Cedaredge Board of Trustees meeting briefs, Nov. 18

Memorandum of Understanding: State of Colorado and Opioid Producers. The Town of Cedaredge Board of Trustees held its regular meeting Thursday evening, during which it approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State of Colorado and Opioid Producers. The State of Colorado requested that each local government pass the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Attorneys#The Board Of Trustees
Fox5 KVVU

Jara releases statement after CCSD board votes to keep him as superintendent

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Friday morning voted to throw out their previous vote to oust Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s Superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development. Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment. No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
randolph.edu

Holden joins RCC Board of Trustees

Zeb Holden of Archdale was appointed as a new member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners to replace the late Jorge Lagueruela. Holden signed his oath of office at Thursday’s Board meeting in the Martha Luck Comer Conference Center. Heather Clouston...
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thenevadaindependent.com

Clark County School Board reverses its decision to terminate Jara

The Clark County School Board of Trustees is giving Superintendent Jesus Jara his job back — if he wants it. Three weeks after the board terminated Jara’s employment contract in a divided vote, trustees undid that action during a marathon meeting that started Thursday evening and spilled into the early morning hours of Friday. Trustee Irene Cepeda once again cast the swing vote, leading to a 4-3 decision to not end Jara’s employment as the leader of the Clark County School District.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
reviewjournal.com

Jara to attend football game while School Board weighs his fate

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is not expected to attend a School Board meeting Thursday evening at which the recent termination of his contract may be reconsidered, according to board President Linda Cavazos. Cavazos said she was informed Thursday morning that Jara would not attend the 5 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
times-advocate.com

Hospital board sanctions trustee Clark

Friday at a special meeting the Palomar Health board of directors voted 4-2 (with John Clark and Laurie Edwards-Tate voting no) to sanction Clark for allegedly violating board policy. The board normally has seven members, but Director Rick Engel resigned at the last meeting. Clark was accused of violating board...
POLITICS
KJCT8

Palisade Board of Trustees to apply for CARES Act funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Board of Trustees agreed Wednesday night to apply for CARES Act funding. Now that the approval has been granted, the town manager will go forward with applying for $160,000 of relief funds. The Town of Palisade will use the CARES Act money if it gets approved to replace their IT Infrastructure, which is aged and outdated, among other things.
PALISADE, CO
reviewjournal.com

School Board to consider rescinding Jara’s contract termination

A deeply divided Clark County School Board will meet Thursday evening to possibly reconsider terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas. The agenda items dealing with Jara’s contract or a possible search for a successor are scheduled to be considered near the end of the session, suggesting a long session is in store for the trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rocky Mount Telegram

Retired teacher appointed to NCC Board of Trustees

Natalie Brooks of Nashville has been appointed to the Nash Community College Board of Trustees by the Nash County Board of Education. Brooks is a retired elementary teacher and also served at the college as an instructor in the Adult Basic Education program. “My earliest memory of Nash Technical College...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Nevada Appeal

Churchill County Board of School Trustees meet Wednesday

A regular meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the virtual platform of GotoWebinar and at 690 S. Maine St., Fallon. The meeting will be held in the Churchill County School District Administrative Office, Old High School, 690 S. Maine St. If you attend the meeting in person, face coverings are required.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy