1985-86 RANDY VELISCHEK: A student-athlete, this Montrealer got himself a scholarship to Providence and learned his hockey under then Friars athletic director Lou Lamoriello. The blond defenseman graduated with honors and was signed by Minnesota, but the North Stars didn't get what they wanted and New Jersey claimed him in the waiver draft. Randy evolved into a solid two-way defenseman. I know that personally. He was my defenseman in an Islanders-Devils media game. (Nobody scored from Randy's side but three did from mine). He also was a wonderful subject whenever we did interviews. After he retired Mr. V did some good work on Devils radio.

