How to Get a Pokemon to Follow You

By Best Games
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl include a feature that allows your Pokemon to follow you in the overworld. This feature for a Pokemon to walk beside you isn't automatically unlocked, however. Here's how to get a Pokemon to follow you...

