How to Get a Pokemon to Follow You

Explore the world of Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, and learn more about the story and what to expect in this trailer for the two-player cooperative puzzle game that launches on February 8, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store, with full cross-play functionality enabled from day one. In the adventure game, Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, players--and their in-game partner--solve increasingly complex puzzles as they make their way through the lands of Vyraj, a desolate world where the sun never sets. Playing as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy, players find themselves separated and must collaborate on their quest to reunite the sisters.

