New Features and Changes in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Halo Infinite marks the franchise's long-awaited return six years after Halo 5: Guardians. With the promise of both a fresh new direction for the franchise, as well as a payoff to the stories being told in past games, Master Chief's story is about to see its next major shift in Infinite. But if you haven't been paying attention to the Halo universe outside of the mainline games, you might have some questions about what's happening in Infinite's story. Well, we're here to help wipe the dust off your visor and give you a clear look at how the major players from across the galaxy factor into Halo Infinite's story.

