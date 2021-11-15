ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Features and Changes in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are pretty faithful remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl, but they still include a number of new features, mechanics, quality of life improvements, and changes over the original. This page serves as...

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Harvey is a character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that manages an island that contains a photo studio known as, Photopia. Harv's Island can be reached by using Dodo Airlines. Eventually, you can establish the Harv's Island Shops that create permanent sites for some recurring merchants, like Saharah, and even introduces new characters to the game. This page contains info about Harvey, how to use Photopia, and everything else possible at Harv's Island.
How to Get Manaphy

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be handing out a Manaphy Egg to early purchasers of the games. You will need to play the game a little bit before you can collect the egg, and there is a cut-off date for when you can receive it before it becomes unavailable.
Walkthrough Part 7: Route 205 - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 7 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 205. 00:00 Route 205 05:15 X-Attack 09:25 Repel 10:25 Super Potion 10:50 Pokeball 15:00 House to rest For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - Official Launch Announcement Trailer

Explore the world of Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, and learn more about the story and what to expect in this trailer for the two-player cooperative puzzle game that launches on February 8, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store, with full cross-play functionality enabled from day one. In the adventure game, Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, players--and their in-game partner--solve increasingly complex puzzles as they make their way through the lands of Vyraj, a desolate world where the sun never sets. Playing as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy, players find themselves separated and must collaborate on their quest to reunite the sisters.
How to Get Jirachi

Rare mythical Pokemon like Jirachi and Mew will be gifted to you in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for having particular save files on your Nintendo Switch. To get Jirachi specifically, you would need to play one of the more recent Pokemon games on your Switch. How to Get Jirachi...
Reese and Cyrus at Harv's Island - Customizations

This of IGN's Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update wiki guide contains information for the service performed by Cyrus at Harv's Island. You may have Reese and Cyrus already if you participated in the Wedding Season Event, coincidently, that was on Harv's Island too! The 2.0 Update establishes Reese and Cyrus as permanent inhabitants of Harv's Island Shopping Plaza. This page contains info about Cyrus' customizations. It explains what items Cyrus can customize, how he customizes them, and some more tips about the Cyrus customization shop in ANCH.
Nerf Legends - Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for Nerf Legends, the first-person blasting game inspired by Hasbro's iconic NERF toy line. Nerf Legends is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
Halo Infinite: Cortana, The Weapon, and Banished Explained

Halo Infinite marks the franchise's long-awaited return six years after Halo 5: Guardians. With the promise of both a fresh new direction for the franchise, as well as a payoff to the stories being told in past games, Master Chief's story is about to see its next major shift in Infinite. But if you haven't been paying attention to the Halo universe outside of the mainline games, you might have some questions about what's happening in Infinite's story. Well, we're here to help wipe the dust off your visor and give you a clear look at how the major players from across the galaxy factor into Halo Infinite's story.
Pokemon
Mountain Cloud Boys

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Mountain Cloud Boys, the first mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take...
Pac-Man Museum + - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer Pac-Man Museum +, a curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games featuring 14 games from the over 40-year history of the character's library. Pac-Man Museum + launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2022.
GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Lure, the third mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Get in the...
Ghostrunner Developers React to 34 Minute Speedrun

Ghostrunner, when played normally, is already an incredibly fast game. So what does it look like when being played as fast as humanly possible? Ride along with Radoslaw Ratusznik (Game Director), Marcin Kluzek (Lead Level Designer), and Lukasz Wabik (Gameplay & Level Designer) as they watch their game get finished incredibly fast by speedrunner Blaidan. Check out more from speedrunner Blaidan here: https://www.twitch.tv/blaidan https://twitter.com/blaidan https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCogfJB_3Yd4ZbNlhRtpXhbw https://www.speedrun.com/user/Blaidan.
Day 1 - DIY Crafting and Catching Critters

This page covers everything you need to know about completing your very first proper day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here you'll learn more essential skills and gameplay mechanics in ACNH, including crafting, catching fish and bugs, collecting wood, and paying off your first debt to Tom Nook!. For an...
Ammu-Nation Rifle Range

The GTA Vice City Rifle Range is a short mission that’s more like a fun diversion than a side quest. You’ll need to shoot fast and precise to clear this one, and it may take a bit of practice. This guide to the Rifle Range mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
Grassy Area Rampage

StrategyThere are plenty of baddies who automatically appear on the paths, so that's no concern. It will be a concern if they start coming after you, though. Make sure you back up some distance and rain fire from afar. Hold down the throw button for more distance, then release! Plenty of guys will respawn, so don't worry about that. Just stay aware of where everyone is, and don't walk into the fire!
Snail Trail

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Snail Trail, the fourth C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab...
Ran Fa Li

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Ran Fa Li, the second mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick...
Special Characters

Special Characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are special NPCs that visit only on certain days or randomly, and are generally not permanent residents. They offer various services, mini-games, and amusements. This page lists all special Special Characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with information on when to find them and what they do. Go to their individual pages to learn more.
Check Out at the Check In

The next mission is simpler, though you’ll need to clear the Shakedown quest in Tommy’s line of Asset Missions to unlock it. Mr. Black contacts you again after Shakedown ends and directs you to the Escobar Airport payphone. How to Complete Check Out at the Check In in GTA Vice...
