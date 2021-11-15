ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Sixteen new cases here

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 6 days ago
The Crawford County Health Department reported 16 new cases of the coronvirus this week.

The latest cases include one young boy and two young girls, three men and two women in their 30s, two men in their 40s, three men and one woman in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and another in her 80s.

All are on home isolation. The CCHD is following up with close contacts.

A total of 3,538 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Forty-nine people here have died of the disease. A total of 34 of the cases are active.

Robinson, IL
