Dot’s Pretzels bought by Hershey

By Nick Jachim
WGNO
 6 days ago

The Hershey Company announced on Wednesday it is buying Dot’s Pretzels.

Hershey says, Dot’s Pretzels are the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand and a perfect complement to Hershey’s growing salty snacking portfolio and would create an opportunity to reach new consumers.

Created more than a decade ago in North Dakota by founder Dot Henke in her home kitchen, Dot’s Pretzels started as a special family snack that she shared with family, friends, and neighbors to get through long, cold North Dakota winters.

Dot built her business by holding to the highest quality standards, a tradition the company proudly continues today so that each bag of Dot’s Pretzels tastes as if it were made in Dot’s home kitchen using her original secret formula.

“I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to me and have built the business with the idea of sharing them with everyone,” said Dot. “With Hershey behind this amazing brand, I am confident that anyone who would like to enjoy these deliciously bold pretzels will have the opportunity.”

Hershey also announced today that they are purchasing another pretzel company, Pretzels Inc. A co-manufacturer for Dot’s and other customers.

The total purchase price for the two is $1.2 billion.

