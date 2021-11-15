ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Making Millionaires: California woman wins over $1M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Circa

By Yan Kaner
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky visitor is going home with some extra cash in her pocket after winning the jackpot on the slot machines at Circa Las Vegas Sunday.

Nikki from California won $1,075,234.28 million dollars on the Wheel of Fortune machine.

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens was on hand to help her celebrate.

This comes two days after another person won $1,089,850 on the Buffalo Grand Progressive slot machine at Treasure Island Las Vegas Friday afternoon. That winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Circa opened in October 2020.

