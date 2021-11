On the eve of the third anniversary of the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a white supremacist took the lives of 11 worshippers, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) released a report titled The State of Antisemitism in America. The report found that one in four American Jews have been targets of antisemitism in the last 12 months, that 4 in 10 American Jews have changed their behavior out of fear, and that while 82% of American Jews say antisemitism has risen, only 44% of the general public believes that to be the case.

