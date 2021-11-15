How Many Hotels Use Opera Pms?

John Dillon is the CEO of Aerospike. John has more than 30 years of experience building high-growth technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned 125 this year. Many of the world's most well-known corporate powerhouses are listed on the Dow, but the average duration of companies in the DJIA has been trending down for decades. In fact, the average length of companies in today's Dow is 15 to 20 years. And 63% of the changes have occurred following the development of microprocessors in the 1970s. Prominence today does not guarantee future success.

