Texas State

Texas women's basketball upsets No. 3 Stanford 61-56

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Vic Schaefer’s squad made a statement on Sunday. No. 25 Texas defeated No. 3 Stanford 61-56 behind a dominant fourth-quarter effort. The Horns outscored the Cardinal 26-16 to cap off the comeback.

Stanford is the defending national champion and owned the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 21 games.

The teams entered halftime dead even at 35 apiece. Stanford looked like they were starting to pull away late in the third quarter, Lexie Hull made a clutch three to put the Cardinal up five points going into the fourth.

Texas needed a spark on offense and junior Aliyah Matharu gave it to them. Matharu took over the game scoring 17 points in the fourth, shooting 4-4 from beyond the arc. When Texas needed someone to step up, Matharu was phenomenal.

Freshman guard Rori Harmon also had a great day scoring 21 points on 50 percent shooting. Harmon hit two pivotal free throws down the stretch to help Texas leave Palo Alto with the upset.

Vic Schaefer is capitalizing off the momentum from their Elite Eight run last season. Expect the Horns to take a massive leap in the next AP Top 25 poll.

