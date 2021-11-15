The Rant, Nov. 14 - The Oklahoma Sooners are unbeaten no more; Oklahoma State looks like the Big 12's best team and a legit CFP contender

The Sooners have played with fire all season, and finally got burned Saturday in Waco.

Cayden and Chris rant about what’s gone wrong with Lincoln Riley’s offense and the Sooners’ outlook after Baylor knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Plus, Oklahoma State dominates TCU. The guys say the Cowboys are now the Big 12’s best team and a legit CFP contender.

Join us for The Rant!

