3 Separate Philadelphia Shootings Leave 2 Men Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday night have left two men dead and another injured, police say. As of Sunday night, there have been more than 475 people murdered in Philadelphia in 2021, according to the latest data provided by the police department.

A man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed inside a deli in South Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Broad Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:26 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the left side of his chest in East Falls, police say. The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace around 8 p.m. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot six times in Nicetown-Tioga, police say. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the intersection of Bambrey Street and Allegheny Avenue.

The victim was shot twice in the back of the neck, twice in his right arm, once in the right side of his chest, and once in his right leg. He was transported to Temple Hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in any of these shootings.

The three shootings come after s ix people were shot in Kensington on Sunday afternoon , and another shooting in Germantown where a man was shot in his right shoulder and right thigh.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

