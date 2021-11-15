Mariah Carey giving away free Mcdonalds for the holidays!

Mariah is partnering up with Mcdonalds. Mcdonalds will create a Mariah a Holiday Menu. This menu will be available December 13, 2021 – December 24, 2021. Mariah got to pick her own meals to include in her menu.

There are many other celebrities that have a partnership with Mcdonals and have menus and meals.

Are you excited about this?

