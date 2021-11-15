ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER PUNCHED IN GAME (Video)

 6 days ago

It was just a regular basketball game until one team player steals a punch off on another player on the opposite team.

In the video, the girl that throws the punch seems to get mad after she tries to shoot the ball but accidently gets tripped. After falls, she gets up and swings on opposite team player. You hear someone in the crowd shouts “you better hit her”. She gets mad and acts like everything is ok then swings on the other player striking her so hard that it causes her to fall over.

Mother of the player that was hit said that her daughter has a bad injury and cannot attend schoo. She event says she might get the cops involved. The teenager girl that landed the punch has been banned from the South Carolina basketball AVAC future games they are the people behind the tournaments.

Do you think the girl should recieve legal punishment?

See the video and learn more about the story here: https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/09/teenage-girl-sucker-punch-girls-youth-basketball-game/

Head Coach Of Girl Caught Punching Opponent In Viral Video Speaks Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)— The coach of the player seen punching an opponent in a viral video addressed the incident for the first time on Saturday. “First, I want to mention that my sincerest apologies were expressed to the Ham Family on behalf of our Academy, the day Lauryn was injured,” wrote Alex Wilson, the head coach of the Dream Basketball Academy.
Former Bulls Player Corey Benjamin Apologizes for Daughter Punching Player in Video

Former Chicago Bulls guard Corey Benjamin apologized Thursday for his daughter punching another player during a basketball tournament in the Los Angeles area last weekend. Per Vikki Vargas of NBCLA, Benjamin said the following regarding his daughter punching 15-year-old Lauryn Ham:. "To the young lady who was punched by my...
(Paid Content) Girls Basketball Roundup For November 19th, 2021

SECOND HALF COMEBACK … Swanton’s Frankie Nelson launches a triple in the first half at Delta. Nelson finished with 23 points as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half to get the win. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) North Central 47 Edon 34. Madison Brown tallied nine of her 21...
