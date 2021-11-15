GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER PUNCHED IN GAME (Video)

It was just a regular basketball game until one team player steals a punch off on another player on the opposite team.

In the video, the girl that throws the punch seems to get mad after she tries to shoot the ball but accidently gets tripped. After falls, she gets up and swings on opposite team player. You hear someone in the crowd shouts “you better hit her”. She gets mad and acts like everything is ok then swings on the other player striking her so hard that it causes her to fall over.

Mother of the player that was hit said that her daughter has a bad injury and cannot attend schoo. She event says she might get the cops involved. The teenager girl that landed the punch has been banned from the South Carolina basketball AVAC future games they are the people behind the tournaments.

Do you think the girl should recieve legal punishment?

See the video and learn more about the story here: https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/09/teenage-girl-sucker-punch-girls-youth-basketball-game/