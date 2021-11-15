ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento Deputies Seize Weapons Cache During Domestic Violence Arrest

By CBS13 Staff
 6 days ago
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Deputies responding to a report of domestic violence in Sacramento County arrested a man who was also found to be in possession of a dozen firearms.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:13 a.m. from a woman at a home near Greenback Lane and Fair Oaks Boulevard. The woman told law enforcement the man was still at the home.

As deputies arrived at the home, they spotted the man exiting the front door and walking toward a vehicle. The man — who was identified as Jesus Martin Gutierrez, 27, was initially uncooperative but was detained moments later without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Gutierrez was found with a gun on his person and 11 other guns inside of his vehicle. Three of those guns were reportedly stolen.

Deputies also located several extended magazines, high capacity drums and an illegal silencer inside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Gutierrez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on 19 felony charges including, but not limited to, corporal injury, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of firearm silencer and receiving stolen property.

