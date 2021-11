Urgent action to support the payments system is needed as card fees spiral and bank branches disappear, according to businesses.The call was made after it emerged that Amazon intends to stop accepting payments made using UK Visa credit cards next year.The online retailer said in an email to customers that Visa credit cards issued in the UK will be halted from use on its site from January 19.Amazon said it has made the decision due to “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Mike Cherry said: “The scheme fees charged by...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO