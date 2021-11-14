ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WMHS XC boys to head to states

Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Some of William Monroe’s cross country runners will be headed to states this weekend. The William Monroe cross country teams traveled to Culpeper on the crisp, cool Saturday morning after Friday’s deluge of rain. The three inches of rain on the course added to the challenge of racing. The...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
lyndentribune.com

Ferndale headed to state semifinals

YAKIMA – It’s becoming routine for this Ferndale team. Leading by a small margin? Trailing by a couple? Ahead by a lot? Win the set. It’s as simple as that; it at least seems to be. After two straight sweeps on Thursday, Nov. 18, the Golden Eagles show no signs...
FERNDALE, WA
powdersvillepatriotathletics.com

XC Finishes Strong at State

CONGRATULATIONS to the Powdersville Cross Country teams as they competed in the 3AAA State Championship today at Sandhills in Columbia! The boys finished 5th overall and the girls finished 10th! Mason Parish finished in 11th place in the boys’ race earning all state honors! CONGRATULATIONS to these boys and girls on an AMAZING season!!
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Mile#The Boys#Wmhs Xc
Ozark Sports Zone

El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley finishes runner up at Class 3 state XC

Daelen Ackley fell a little bit short of his quest to three-peat as a state championship on Saturday at the Class 3 MSHSAA Cross Country Championships in Columbia. The El Dorado Springs senior was the runner-up despite leading the race in three of the kilometer splits, ultimately coming in behind Southern Boone County’s Connor Burns.
EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO
mainstreetpreps.com

Murfreesboro Central Magnet sweeps State XC A-AA team championships

HENDERSONVILLE — “Remember the 5th of November.”. That mantra fueled Murfreesboro Central Magnet all season long, and the Tigers capped the 2021 Cross Country season with a clean sweep at the TSSAA XC A-AA Championships on Friday, winning the girls and boys titles over Signal Mountain by two and three points, respectively.
HIGH SCHOOL
Lebanon-Express

Boys State Cross Country

EUGENE — The Crescent Valley High boys cross-country season ended Saturday afternoon without…
EUGENE, OR
Herald-Press

High school XC: Wildcats finish 14th at state meet

ROUND ROCK – The Palestine Wildcats cross country team wrapped up their season with a 14th place finish at the UIL State XC meet Saturday. Jalbert Sandoval was the first Wildcats to finish at Old Settler's Park – finishing 27th overall (16:38). Kevin Quincin was the next Wildcat to clock in 66th (17:11). The next group of Palestine runners finished in the same cluster.
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
powdersvillepatriotathletics.com

XC Teams Advance to State

11-5-21 The Powdersville Patriots Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams braved the cold and competed in the AAA State Qualifier and are advancing to the STATE MEET! There were 2 races for AAA. We had 2 girls place in the top 20 in their race: Sophie Bridges for placing 8th and Sophie Anderson for placing 14th! Three of our seven boys placed in the top 10 in their race: Mason Parish placed first, Noah Stump placed 5th, and Zakary Wheeler placed 10th! BOTH teams will be competing in the state meet next Thursday 11-11-21 at The Sandhill Research and Educational Center in Columbia! Girls run at 11:30. Boys run at 12:00! CONGRATULATIONS to all our running Patriots on a FANTASTIC season!! HERE WE COME STATE!!!
SPORTS
Wicked Local

Silver Lake sending two runners to the All-State XC Championship

The MIAA divisional state cross-country meet structure is a little complicated this year. To simplify things, just think of it this way: the Weymouth girls, Marshfield girls, and Oliver Ames boys and girls all did really well. Weymouth, Marshfield, and the OA boys all claimed titles in their respective races...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora boys compete in State CCR

The Mora boys and girls cross country teams competed at the 7AA Section Meet in Cloquet on Thursday, Oct. 28. Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams placed eighth overall out of 11 teams, but Nate Johnson and Alex Williams each secured one of the top six individual spots to qualify for the Minnesota State Meet held on Saturday, Nov. 6., in Northfield at St. Olaf College where 160 runners competed in the Boys Class AA 500 meter race. Junior Nate Johnson was Mora’s top finisher at the State Meet, placing 52nd overall with a time of 17:28. Sophomore Alex Williams was the 150th runner to cross the finish line with a time of 19:24. Junior Aldean Keller of Breck School, was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 15:53.
INDIANA STATE
Chronicle

Rainier Girls Top Local Teams at XC State

Rainier senior Selena Niemi placed 11th and the Mountaineers’ girls team was the top local squad with a seventh-place finish at the state cross country championships Saturday in Pasco, Washington. Niemi took 13th place out of 77 runners in a time of 21:10. Senior Faith Boesch was 50th in time...
TOLEDO, WA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lady Griffins are headed to the state tournament

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins have a special team in 2021, and they just accomplished a very special feat. On Saturday, Dutchtown beat Ruston in three sets to punch its ticket to the state volleyball tournament for a fourth straight season. It was just the latest shining accomplishment for the Lady...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Ozark Sports Zone

Hermitage dominates Class 1 state XC team competition

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hermitage added another state cross country trophy to the collection and perhaps a little bit of history could be in the works. The boys easily claimed the Class 1 title on Saturday at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The Hornets...
HERMITAGE, MO
lovelandmagazine.com

Jessie Gibbins leads her Tigers to Runner-up at State XC Championship

Obetz, Ohio – Loveland High School Senior Jessie Gibbins led her Women’s Cross Country Team to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Championship’s runner-up trophy Saturday. She was the 12th fastest woman in Ohio today. Gibbons is in the photo hoisting the trophy skyward – that her teammates will all be showing off at the high school Monday. Gibbins finished with a time of 18:25.2.
LOVELAND, OH
klpw.com

Boys Swimming-Class 1 Boys state qualifiers from Borgia

Borgia's boys swim team will be participating in a record number of events at Class 1 state championship semi-finals Thursday at the St. Peter's Rec Plex. Four Borgia swimmers qualified in the maximum of two individuals each. Borgia junior Aidan Garlock qualifies as a #10 seed in the 200 IM, and #18 in the 100 freestyle. Junior Gabe Rio qualifies as #15 seed in the 100 free and #21 in the 50 free. Junior Zach Posinksi qualfiies in #14 in the 200 IM and #22 in the 100 breastroke. Freshman Ian Pfeiffer qualifies as #28 seed in the 500 free, and #32 seed in the 200 IM. Additionally, two Borgia relays comprised of Garlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer have qualified as the #15 seed in the 400 freestyle relay and the #27 seed in the 200 medley relay. Class 1 championship finals will take place Friday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Morganton News Herald

H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Deacon, EB’s Walsh 9th at XC states

KERNERSVILLE — Freedom’s Katie Deacon in 3A girls and East Burke’s Meah Walsh in 2A girls both registered ninth-place finishes at the NCHSAA cross country state championships on Saturday, hosted by Surry Central and held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The lone representative at state for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
southernillinoisnow.com

CORLHS Makes History With State XC Performance

The Christ Our Rock girls cross country team made history becoming just the 2nd girls team of any kind to reach the state series as they ran at Detweiller Park over the weekend. They were 30th as a team with Kylie Eversgerd 103rd, Sarah McKowen 136, Rylee Brammeier 138, Kylie Nalewajka 196, Abigail Meyer 198 and Mireya Rose 206.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tri-County Times

Linden boys XC finish seventh at state meet

 It’s pretty easy to look back at the Linden varsity boys cross country season and recognize it as a tremendous success.  A year after not qualifying for the state meet, the Eagles returned this season under first-year had coach Trevor Hall, earned two All-State performances and also earned seventh place as a team.
LINDEN, MI
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boys soccer: Legacy, Jefferson Academy head to semifinals

Out of the 14 area teams that punched their tickets into the state soccer postseason, a pair of programs looking for their first state title remain in Legacy and Jefferson Academy. Two more wins will get it done from here. Semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday night with Legacy in Class...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy