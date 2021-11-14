WMHS XC boys to head to states

11-5-21 The Powdersville Patriots Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams braved the cold and competed in the AAA State Qualifier and are advancing to the STATE MEET! There were 2 races for AAA. We had 2 girls place in the top 20 in their race: Sophie Bridges for placing 8th and Sophie Anderson for placing 14th! Three of our seven boys placed in the top 10 in their race: Mason Parish placed first, Noah Stump placed 5th, and Zakary Wheeler placed 10th! BOTH teams will be competing in the state meet next Thursday 11-11-21 at The Sandhill Research and Educational Center in Columbia! Girls run at 11:30. Boys run at 12:00! CONGRATULATIONS to all our running Patriots on a FANTASTIC season!! HERE WE COME STATE!!!

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO