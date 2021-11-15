ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Honor For All Results: Bandido Vs. Flamita Main Events, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROH aired their Honor For All show on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on HonorClub, below per Wrestling Inc:. * Pure Rules Match: Taylor Rust defeated Tracy Williams. * Holidead defeated Quinn McKay, Trish Adora, and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Flamita
Person
Matt Taven
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Honorclub#Wrestling Inc
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Amanda Serrano faces Miriam Gutiérrez in co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing card

Amanda Serrano will once again compete in the co-main event slot of a Jake Paul headlined fight card. Promotional officials announced on Monday that Serrano will face Miriam Gutiérrez in a 135-pound matchup at One Will Fall. The event, which will feature Paul facing Tommy Fury in the main event, takes place Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and will air on Showtime PPV.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
411mania.com

Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases

The most recent WWE releases have been the talk of the wrestling world on Friday and Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and others took to social media to react. As noted yesterday, the company released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne in their latest round of budget cut-related releases.
WWE
f4wonline.com

ROH TV results: Bandido vs. Alex Zayne World title match

Quinn McKay started off the show and hyped up the card for this Championship Edition of ROH TV. McKay went through the history between Bandido and Alex Zayne to preview their ROH World Championship match, as well as talking about the Pure Championship match between Josh Woods and LSG. **********
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy