WWE

New Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH Honor For All

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have new ROH Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s ROH Honor For All event. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett beat Kenny King and Dragon Lee on tonight’s show to win the titles. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Taven and Bennett’s second run...

ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
411mania.com

Former WCW Tag Team Champion Judy Bagwell Dead at 78

In a series of posts to Twitter, the Bagwell family confirmed that Judy Bagwell, a former WCW tag team champion and the mother of Buff Bagwell, passed away at the age of 78. They wrote: “It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021”
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
411mania.com

Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases

The most recent WWE releases have been the talk of the wrestling world on Friday and Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and others took to social media to react. As noted yesterday, the company released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne in their latest round of budget cut-related releases.
WWE
Fightful

Spoiler: MLW Crowns A New National Openweight Champion At War Chamber

MLW has crowned a new National Openweight Champion at War Chamber. Alex Hammerstone, the first and only MLW National Openweight Champion, vacated the title after winning the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu. As a result, a ladder match was booked for tonight's MLW tapings to fill that vacancy.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Power Struggle

El Desperado won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle. Desperado was able to apply his submission, numero dos, to force a verbal submission from Eagles. Eagles held the title for 104 days. This is Desperado’s second reign with the title. Be sure to...
WWE
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King Set for ROH Honor For All

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will face Brody King at the HonorClub exclusive event, Honor For All, on Sunday, November 14. With a win over King, Gresham can move into the Top 3 of the ROH World Title Rankings. Here’s the full announcement:. JONATHAN GRESHAM, BRODY KING...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Six New WWE 24/7 Champions Crowned On RAW, Doudrop/Bianca Belair Feud

Doudrop isn’t a fan of Bianca Belair getting a title shot and she expressed that on this week’s episode of RAW. During Monday night’s show, Doudrop confronted Belair and wasn’t happy that she was not given a spot in the Fatal Five-Way match for a future RAW Women’s Championship shot. Doudrop noted that Belair still got a shot when she lost to Becky Lynch just last week.
WWE
411mania.com

ROH News: Women’s Fatal 4-Way Set for Honor For All, Weekend TV Lineup

– ROH has announced a Fatal 4-Way women’s match for the upcoming Honor For All event set for tomorrow on HonorClub (Nov. 14). It will feature Trish Adora vs. Holidead vs. Quinn McKay vs. Vita VonStarr. Here’s the full announcement:. ECLECTIC MIX OF COMPETITORS MEET IN WOMEN’S DIVISION FOUR-WAY MATCH...
WWE
Fightful

New Number One Contenders Crowned For NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Moustache Mountain is back on top. On today's episode of NXT UK, Moustache Mountain won a triple threat match to stake their claim as the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Now, they will finish their long-standing rivalry with Pretty Deadly. Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley have...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Says He’d Like To Become A Tag-Team Champion With Sami Zayn

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, WWE Superstar commented on being interested in pursuing the tag-team titles, who he’d like to team up with, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his WrestleMania 37 match with Sami Zayn: “We only had a few weeks...
WWE

