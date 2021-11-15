Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
The Green Bay Packers found a way to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. It was a roller coaster of a game, that left fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds. After giving Arizona their first loss, Aaron Rodgers approached Kyler Murray and gave him a 6-word message after the game.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t able to control his emotions after watching his team suffer another brutal loss, this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Metcalf was ejected late in the contest after getting into it with a couple of Packers players. Based on the...
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
There are 14 names on the Week 11 injury report for the Packers, although not all 14 will miss Sunday’s game. The two latest additions are safety Darnell Savage and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Savage was limited in Thursday’s practice by his ankle injury. Valdes-Scantling was also limited by a...
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is set to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being cleared by team medical personnel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Wilson had pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand last week, moving closer to the field after posting a social media video showing off his workout regimen and rehabilitation.
Coming off a loss in Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will be back under center for a Week 10 tilt with the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks–although, while the team does seem quite hopeful, it’s still not a guarantee at this point as Rodgers still has to undergo testing and get medical clearance to play.
The Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound after their loss last week to Kansas City as they take on the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field—although after missing a few games, Russell Wilson will be back under center. As part of my weekly preview, I have my five big...
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even though Jordan Love did everything that a Green Bay Packers starting quarterback would do leading up to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, it remained only a contingency plan in case Aaron Rodgers isn't cleared when he's eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- Russell Wilson put the blame for the Seattle Seahawks' shutout loss Sunday on his shoulders. But he didn't blame his uncharacteristically poor performance on his surgically repaired finger, as much as his lousy numbers and some of his errant throws might suggest it was an issue in his first game in five weeks.
The Green Bay Packers defense had an impressive performance on Sunday, shutting down the Seattle Seahawks in a defensive battle. In the game, their first-round selection from April had his best game of his career — defensive back Eric Stokes Jr. is looking like a star. On Sunday, Stokes had...
A.J. Dillon scored two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers broke a defensive battle with the Seattle Seahawks, ultimately shutting out the visitors 17-0 at a snowy Lambeau Field. Story of the Game. It took nearly 50 minutes for the first touchdown of the game to be scored,...
GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knows hope is not a strategy, though the Green Bay Packers coach is keeping hope alive that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Even if there haven’t exactly been...
