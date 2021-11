What were some of the things you found out about Trevor Siemian in his first start for the Saints?. "Yeah, look he graded out pretty well. I thought the decisions came quickly, you know, he got us in and out of a number of different plays. I think we could have helped him more, you know, outside with some of the playmakers. I felt like we had our hands on a few balls and watching the tape we did. I'd say pretty steady, pretty calm demeanor, especially, you know, when we fell behind in those final drives, he made enough plays really (and) got us back in the game. So overall, I was pleased."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO