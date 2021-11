Georgia is 9-0, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, No. 1 in both polls, No. 1 in ESPN's FPI, and No. 1 in ESPN's SP+ rankings. The Dawgs are set to play their final conference opponent of the regular season this Saturday as they take on Tennessee on the road. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS set to televise the matchup. ESPN attempted to break down the 25 games and players that could shake up the CFP picture. At the top of the list is Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, with the SEC Championship coming in at No. 2.

