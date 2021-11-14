ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays trade reliever Louis Head to Marlins

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Louis Head pitched in 27 games during his 65 days of big-league service for the Rays this past season. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Reliever Louis Head spent the season shuttling to and from the majors, called up by the Rays 12 different times starting in late April.

Now he has been shipped out, traded to the Marlins on Sunday night for a minor-league player to be named (likely during spring training) or cash considerations.

The deal is the second in two days by the Rays as they work to open space on the 40-man roster in advance of Friday’s deadline to add prospects to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Infielder/outfielder Mike Brosseau was traded to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Head was selling solar panels in Arizona and contemplating retiring when he signed with the Rays in February, having spent eight years in the minors with the Indians and Dodgers and been released by the Mariners in May 2020 after the pandemic shutdown.

He impressed enough during spring training to be sent to the alternate training site and was called up for the first time April 23, the day of his 31st birthday. Head made his debut April 25, was sent down four days later, and quickly became the line leader for the revolving door to the Rays bullpen, summoned 11 more times.

He ended up pitching in 27 games during his 65 days of big-league service, posting an impressive 2-0, 2.31 record, striking out 32 while allowing 21 hits and nine walks over 35 innings. He was not chosen for the American League Division Series roster.

The Rays have the roster down to 38 and are likely to seek to make several more trades or other moves this week to create spots.

• • •

