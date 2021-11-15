ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Black Future Funds accepting second round of grant applications

By Drew Scofield, Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Black Futures Fund will start accepting a new round of applications Monday from Cleveland nonprofits that are Black-led and serve the Black community and are in need of grant funding.

In June, the Cleveland Foundation announced that nearly 50 organizations were receiving a combined $1.89 million in grants.

The foundation received more than 220 submissions during the initial application period. More than 40% of those who applied were first-time applicants.

The fund has amassed more than $4.3 million since its inception in late 2020 to support nonprofit organizations that are Black-led and serve the Black community.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply for funding and to see the list of current recipients.

The application period runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 18, 2022.

Additionally, there will be a webinar Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss eligibility requirements and the application process. CLICK HERE to register.

Daisy N Steve Carter
5d ago

the BLM scream for equality but they really want special entitlements for blacks. time for white, this and that. after the country music awards this year, I have scratched country music off my list. nothing but politically correct garbage. nothing besides Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton was country. actually had a teen on telling how she was devastated by her school for being sent home for her hair do distracting the class. really? devastated? had nothing to do with country music.

