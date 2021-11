BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The dream season continues for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team. After starting conference play with two straight losses, the Catamounts rattled off seven straight wins to claim the America East regular season title and have the conference tournament run through Virtue Field as the No. 1 seed. UVM responded with three unanswered goals in the semifinal round against the University at Albany to come back and win 3-1. One goal made the difference in the championship game on Sunday behind UVM senior forward Cricket Basa’s one-touch finish in the 80th minute to deliver the Catamounts their first-ever conference title 1-0 over the University of New Hampshire (UNH).

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO