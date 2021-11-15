Infrastructure package turns eyes to Buttigieg

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On some level, everyone is always performing for everyone else, but those in the public eye are more prone to calculating and retooling themselves whenever they step in front of a camera. Politicians, then, aren’t so different from the Real Housewives whom people love to loathe. And the hagiographic documentaries that tend to emerge after their campaigns — whether they win or lose — are just further steps in crafting their images. Mayor Pete is the latest in a slew of films, such as Running with Beto or Knock Down the House, that feel more like extended campaign ads than real movies. Director Jesse Moss tries hard to offer a portrait of Pete Buttigieg that’s more intimate and earnest than the persona he projected during his abortive 2020 presidential campaign, but it’s impossible to show something that doesn’t exist. “Don’t bullshit us, Pete,” Moss jokingly says early on. But how can you ask that of someone whose entire public image is bullshit?

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO