Politics

Infrastructure package turns eyes to Buttigieg

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs President Joe Biden gets set to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure package, many eyes are turning to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The bill...

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Phoenix to discuss infrastructure issues

PHOENIX - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a trip to Arizona on Nov. 19 to discuss Biden's new infrastructure bill, which has just been signed into law. The secretary made three pit stops in the Phoenix area, where he covered everything infrastructure in an effort to promote President Biden’s new, $1 trillion infrastructure deal. The deal contains billions of dollars to improve infrastructure, from roads, bridges and broadband to water supply, ports and power lines, promising to help average Americans along the way.
House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Biden Signs Trillion Dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

President Joe Biden signed the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, marking the biggest public infrastructure investment in over a decade. The legislation provides $110 billion for roads and bridges, nearly $50 billion to protect communities from the impacts of climate change, $55 billion for water infrastructure including $15 billion for replacing lead pipes, $65 billion to improve the electrical grid, $39 billion for public transit, $25 billion for airports, $7.5 billion for EV charging stations, and $5 billion for hybrid and electric school buses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Ron DeSantis threatens to overtake Joe Biden in Presidential prediction market

The Governor overtook Vice President Kamala Harris in October. Prediction markets are showing momentum for “America’s Governor” in becoming the American President. Action on the PredictIt platform shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing President Joe Biden in the estimation of its investors, after having overtaken beleaguered Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
It’s Pete Buttigieg’s Turn to Get a Fawning, Uncritical Documentary

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On some level, everyone is always performing for everyone else, but those in the public eye are more prone to calculating and retooling themselves whenever they step in front of a camera. Politicians, then, aren’t so different from the Real Housewives whom people love to loathe. And the hagiographic documentaries that tend to emerge after their campaigns — whether they win or lose — are just further steps in crafting their images. Mayor Pete is the latest in a slew of films, such as Running with Beto or Knock Down the House, that feel more like extended campaign ads than real movies. Director Jesse Moss tries hard to offer a portrait of Pete Buttigieg that’s more intimate and earnest than the persona he projected during his abortive 2020 presidential campaign, but it’s impossible to show something that doesn’t exist. “Don’t bullshit us, Pete,” Moss jokingly says early on. But how can you ask that of someone whose entire public image is bullshit?
MOVIES
PCMA issues statement on passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) president and CEO JC Scott issued the following statement on Congress’ passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package:. “We applaud Congress for passing the infrastructure legislation, which, when signed into law, will enact a three-year delay of the Medicare Part D rebate rule. There...
U.S. POLITICS
VP Harris takes infrastructure victory lap in Columbus

Vice President Kamala Harris braved the November chill to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Columbus Friday. The measure, signed into law earlier this week, sends more than $10 billion to Ohio over the next five years, funding investments in roadways, broadband, the energy grid and water lines. Dignitaries and guests packed rows of red […] The post VP Harris takes infrastructure victory lap in Columbus appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Infrastructure Construction
Politics

