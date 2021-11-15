ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude oil futures extends decline on stronger dollar, rising COVID-19 cases

By Andrew Toh
 6 days ago

Crude oil futures extended declines in midmorning trade in Asia Nov. 15, as investors continued to fret over a stronger dollar amid signs of rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Europe and China. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience....

dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
spglobal.com

FUTURES WRAP: Backwardation strengthens on near-term LME scrap, rebar contracts

Most near-term scrap and rebar futures contracts on the London Metal Exchange saw losses over the week to Nov. 18, while trading volumes surged. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed the November contract up $2/mt on the week to $491.50/mt Nov. 18....
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
spglobal.com

Platts Asia bitumen MOC assessment process sees first trade since Nov 1 launch

Platts Asia bitumen Market on Close assessment process recorded its first trade on Nov. 19, since it launched on Nov. 1 FOB Singapore Bitumen PEN 60-70 and FOB South Korea Bitumen PEN 60-80 assessments. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. During the MOC process,...
spglobal.com

European mobility hit by latest COVID surge as supply disruptions drag

Oil demand markers in most major European economies continued to fall in the week to Nov. 15, as governments react to rising COVID-19 cases in most countries while supply chain disruptions continue to drag on activity. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Mobility in...
investing.com

Rising COVID-19 Cases In Europe Drag Dow 30, S&P 500, Oil And Yields

Equity index futures were mixed before the open as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index futures point to a lower open. However, the Nasdaq futures are pointing higher. The negativity appears to be prompted by rising COVID-19 cases particularly in Europe. Oil prices and bond yields are also falling on the news because European governments, particularly Austria, are responding to the cases with more lockdown measures.
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Prices slide amid European lockdowns, stronger US dollar

Crude oil futures moved sharply lower Nov. 19 as the market weighed the impacts of new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a stronger US dollar. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX December WTI settled down $2.91 at $76.10/b and ICE January Brent moved $2.35 lower...
spglobal.com

Russian ESPO crude premiums plunge in absence of Chinese demand

Government checks, emission controls weigh on private refiners. Spot differentials for January-loading Russian ESPO Blend crude took a sharp dip, as demand from China's private refiners turns bearish on the back of lower refinery runs to curb emissions ahead of the Winter Olympics and increasing government scrutiny, sources told S&P Global Platts on Nov. 18.
spglobal.com

Palm oil industry experts forecast tight stock situation, higher prices to run into 2022

La-Nina, high fertilizer costs may threaten production recovery. The supply of palm oil may not ease before the first quarter of 2022 as an unresolved labor shortage continues in Malaysia while high government duties turn buyers away from larger rival Indonesia, leading edible oil industry analysts said at an S&P Global Platts event Nov. 17.
spglobal.com

China readies crude oil reserve release, but soft demand may dampen interest

China's Q4 gasoline, gasoil, jet fuel demand to fall: Platts Analytics. China's state, commercial crude stocks hit 21-month low: Kpler. China is likely working on releasing crude oil from its state reserves via auctions, but the move may not garner refiners' firm interest to bid up as domestic demand slows down amid pandemic-related curbs ahead of Winter Olympics, sources within the oil industry told S&P Global Platts on Nov. 18.
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Oct gasoil output hits 15-month high after supply boost call

Chinese refineries raised gasoil output 12.4% month on month to a 15-month high of 14.52 million mt (3.49 million b/d) in October by both lifting production yields and increasing crude throughput, National Bureau of Statistics data released Nov. 18 showed, after Beijing called for action in the month to stem surging domestic gasoil prices.
